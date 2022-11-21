Neve Campbell's new mystery show will remain a mystery as ABC cancels full season order

Neve Campbell's next project just hit a major snag.

TVLine reported Friday that Avalon, a new mystery series created by TV heavy-hitter David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Lincoln Lawyer), has been axed at ABC after getting a preemptive full season order from the network earlier this year. Dana Calvo (Good Girls Revolt) was set to showrun the series, which was adapted from a short story by Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer author Michael Connelly.

It's not clear exactly what prompted the major reversal on ABC's part, but Variety reports the decision came after network executives screened the show's just-completed pilot, which was scripted by Kelley. A+E Studios, which produced the series is reportedly confident enough in what they've got that they're hoping to shop Avalon around to other potential venues. Meanwhile, Campbell is set to continue working with Kelley in a supporting role on The Lincoln Lawyer, which is set to return for its second season on Netflix soon.

RELATED: Fans shriek with disappointment as Neve Campbell leaves 'Scream 6' because of pay issues

It's an unfortunate setback for fans who were hoping to see more of Campbell soon, particularly in light of another major disappointment over in the Scream franchise. Earlier this year, Campbell announced that, for the first time in 25 years, she would not be returning as Sidney Prescott for the upcoming sixth installment in the slasher series, due to a pay equity dispute. Scream 6 star Jenna Ortega has said that Campbell's presence will still be felt in the form of references to Sidney and her whereabouts after the previous film, but it's still jarring to think of a Scream movie without its most beloved final girl back to face Ghostface.

Now, we're also waiting and seeing when it comes to Avalon, which seemed to be riding a wave of success for projects based on Michael Connelly stories which include both The Lincoln Lawyer and the recently concluded Bosch series on Amazon Prime. Given that Bosch just wrapped up its run, maybe Amazon would be interested in another Connelly series (the author is an executive producer on Avalon), or perhaps Netflix will try and snag the project. Either way, Avalon's not quite done yet. It's just off in search of another answer.

In the mood for some Neve Campbell? Relative Strangers is streaming now on Peacock!