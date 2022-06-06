Fans shriek with disappointment as Neve Campbell leaves 'Scream 6' because of pay issues

"The offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Ghostface won’t get to face off with Scream’s original final girl, Neve Campbell (aka Sidney Prescott), in the franchise’s upcoming movie, despite strong hints that she’d be a part of the sixth film.

It turns out that while Spyglass and Paramount approached Campbell about taking part in the recently greenlit Scream 6, the two parties failed to come to an agreement that the actor felt reflected her worth.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Campbell said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

While Campbell won’t be returning to Scream's sixth movie installment, it does look like at least one original cast member will return — in a recent podcast interview, Courteney Cox strongly hinted she’ll be returning as Gale Weathers. We’ve also already had confirmation that Scream 4 actor Hayden Panettiere will return to Scream 6 as her character, Kirby Reed. The survivors of the fifth Scream movie — Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega — will also be back for the upcoming film.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight (via IndieWire), Ortega also revealed that the movie's script, which was penned by Scream 5 writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, "just gets more and more gory" before adding that the movie will have "probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen."

That super-violent Ghostface sadly won't get to face Campbell. “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on,” Campbell also said in her statement. “To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

While Campbell won’t be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott once again, you will be able to see her as a guest star on Peacock’s upcoming Twisted Metal series, where she’ll play a mysterious character called Raven.

Production on Scream 6 is expected to start this summer, with a projected release date of March 31, 2023.

