Animals learn to be heroes in the wild new trailer for 'DC League of Super-Pets'

This summer, the DC Universe gets a dog's eye view with DC League of Super-Pets, a new film from Warner Animation Group that shows us what happens when the human heroes are sidelined, leaving a ragtag band of animals with the opportunity to save the world...that is, if they can figure out what saving the world looks like from a pet's point of view. Considering DreamWorks' The Bad Guys is leading the box office for its second week in a row, there seems to be plenty of appetite for kid-friendly fare on the big screen.

The first trailer for the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super Dog and Kevin Hart as Batman's eventual loyal pet, Ace, arrived earlier this year, and gave us a lot of clues as to what to expect from the tone of the film. It's got all the makings of an animated movie romp, complete with jokes at Superman's (John Krasinski) expense, a very cartoonish Lex Luthor (Marc Maron), and dogs talking about the joys of... well, licking stuff. Now a new trailer has arrived to deepen our understanding of what's in store by laying out a dog-sized hero's journey for Krypto and his new friends.

Check out the new trailer below:

Basically, when the film begins, Krypto is an isolated dog who doesn't handle being around other pets all that well, in part because he's a sophisticated super pet whose best friend is, well, Superman. He can't really relate to your average dog on the street, or any other animal for that matter, but that all changes when an intelligent bunny named Lulu (Kate McKinnon) shows up at Superman's door with a shard of Kryptonite. Suddenly, the Man of Steel is in trouble, the rest of the Justice League is about to follow suit, and it's up to Krypto to save them all. Thankfully for Krypto, a mishap means that all of his new animal friends have suddenly been imbued with superpowers of their very own, including a turtle (Natasha Lyonne) with super speed, a size-changing pig (Vanessa Bayer), and an electric squirrel (Diego Luna).

From a plot standpoint, this is pretty much exactly in line with what the first trailer fed us, but animated films always try to pack some level of heart in with all the fun, and it looks like DC League of Super-Pets is working toward that with the journey of a dog who has to learn to be a hero no matter what. The moment when Ace reminds Krypto about the "unconditional love" of their species feels like it's pushing toward some very universal, family friendly heart while also keeping the comic book spectacle of the whole piece intact, and that could make for a very fun day at the movies.

DC League of Super-Pets is in theaters July 29.

If you can't wait that long and you're suddenly in the mood to hang out with a bunch of actual hero dogs, head over to Peacock's back library of the "The National Dog Show." If you're looking for some family friendly animation, The Bad Guys is in theaters now, while Minions: The Rise of Gru opens July 1.