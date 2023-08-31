Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
What’s Streaming on Peacock in September 2023? The Continental, Fast X, & Halloween Horror Galore
The John Wick prequel series leads this month's huge list of scary good Peacock arrivals.
Talk about the perfect time to take a peek at Peacock! As summer fades and the days get ever shorter, the start of September means a fresh trove of content is arriving on our favorite streaming platform, bringing a hugely anticipated new chapter in the hallowed John Wick story-verse, plus a whole new slate of our favorite flicks and absolute oodles of pre-Halloween horror films to give autumn the haunted early welcome it deserves.
No Peacock premiere is bigger this month than the September 22 check-in of The Continental: From the World of John Wick, a three-part Peacock original event series that takes a gritty deep dive into Continental Hotel proprietor Winston Scott’s dark and dangerous origin story. As The Continental’s teasers already have shown, Colin Woodell (The Purge, Designated Survivor) totally channels the same cool, keep-it-together vibes — as a younger, 1970s-vintage version of Winston — that Ian McShane has brought to the same role over the course of the four mainline John Wick movies.
Fully lore-connected to the wider John Wick universe while filling in a key missing piece to explain how the infamous assassins' hotel first fell into Winston’s suave, capable hands, The Continental also stars Mel Gibson (as previous hotel manager Cormac), Ayomide Adegun (as a younger version of loyal concierge Charon), and a slew of franchise newcomers who prove that New York life as a would-be underworld assassin was a violent, ambitious affair long before Keanu Reeves ever entered the bigger John Wick picture.
The Continental drops its first episode on Peacock on Friday, September 22, with the second coming one week later on Friday. September 29. The event series’ third-episode finale carries over into October, arriving on Peacock on Friday, October 6.
This month also marks the full-speed arrival of Vin Diesel’s latest slice of movie mayhem as Dom Toretto, with Fast X drifting onto the platform September 15 to bring new Fast Saga baddie Dante (Jason Momoa) into your living room. Fresh from a $705 million haul at this summer’s box office, Fast X throws things into reverse to show how Dom’s past sins against a Brazilian crime lord in Fast Five set Dante on a bitter path of present-day vengeance. Meanwhile, some key Fast Saga characters who’ve been MIA from the franchise for a while help seal the movie's cliffhanger ending by making surprise, hard-charging comebacks of their own.
The Continental and Fast X are big debuts for sure, but they’re only scratching the surface of Peacock’s fresh September arrivals as the bird app gears up for spooky season. There’s a huge list of Halloween-appropriate scary movies landing on Peacock this month, highlighted by complete-franchise collections in the Amityville, Saw, and Psycho horror-verses. And just in time to welcome Season 3 of Chucky onto SYFY for its October 4 debut, Peacock’s also getting an entire smattering (or should we say spattering?) of classic Child’s Play and Chucky films.
There’s even more horror in store this month, as Peacock welcomes a whole host of classic Universal monsters into the mix, including The Mummy, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and more. Be on the lookout for additional fright film standouts courtesy of Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, Insidious, Candyman, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, The Dead Don’t Die, The Thing, and — believe us — an even longer horror-movie list that could literally have you binging on nonstop adrenaline all the way ’til September's very end.
As always, Peacock’s the place to catch next-day episodes of your favorite NBC shows, as well as tons of live sports as they happen — including the fresh fall arrival of exclusive Big Ten college football and NFL action, which begins Thursday, September 7 with the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game.
Check out this month's full lineup of Halloween Horror Highlights on Peacock:
Here's the full rundown of everything that's coming to Peacock in September:
