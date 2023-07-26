Vin Diesel on Why Dwayne Johnson "Needed to Come Back" to Wrap Up Fast Saga

Fast X, the biggest chapter yet in the saga of the Toretto family, hits Blu-ray early next month, and to celebrate we're beginning to get early peeks at the bonus features coming with the home release. Now, in a clip from a new featurette, we get to hear Vin Diesel chat a little about why bringing Dwayne Johnson back into the fold was such a big deal.

Johnson, who plays Luke Hobbs in the saga and first appeared back in Fast Five (now streaming on Peacock!), hasn't appeared alongside Diesel in a movie since Fate of the Furious, though he did take some time to team up with Jason Statham for the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff movie. For a long time, it seemed disagreements between the two stars would mean that Johnson would never return to the Fast series proper. Then, Fast X dropped the surprise reveal that Hobbs is indeed still out there, still working, and now ready to take on Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) himself in upcoming installments.

RELATED: Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson Bury the Hatchet

Hobbs' return at the very end of Fast X is brief, but as Diesel explained in a new featurette (via Entertainment Tonight), it was important to a film with such a scattered, cliffhanger ending.

Vin Diesel on why it was imperative to bring Dwayne Johnson back into the fold for Fast X

"It was no easy task, because so much has been created in this universe," Diesel said. "To tie up all these storylines, this character needed to come back into the mythology."

Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confront each other in Fast Five (2011) Photo: The Rock and Vin Diesel's Furious Confrontation | Hobbs VS Toretto | Fast Five (2011) | Screen Bites YouTube

Hobbs arrives back in the story at a time when the Toretto crew is especially vulnerable. The film ends just as Dom (Diesel) and his son Brian are facing down an exploding dam that's ready to crash down on top of them. Meanwhile Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) is trapped in the Arctic with Cipher (Charlize Theron), looking for a way out, and the rest of the crew may or may not be dead after the plane carrying them crashed into the side of a mountain. In other words, they need all the help they can get, so it makes sense that Hobbs would come back.

RELATED: Fast X Cruises Onto Blu-Ray August 8 With A Trunk Full Of Fast-Paced Bonus Features

"When you end a movie with a cliffhanger of that magnitude, you only do that when you believe that your audience believes in you," Diesel added.

As for what happens next, the Fast Saga is set to continue with not one, but two new films. Johnson himself will get a standalone new adventure that will connect Fast X to the upcoming 11th film in the main saga, and Fast & Furious 11 is set to arrive sometime in 2025.

Fast X arrives on Blu-ray August 8 (pre-order now!) and is film currently available to rent and/or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV without any of the bonus features. Be sure to check back with us for regular updates on the movie's Peacock debut.

Relive part of the Fast Saga on Peacock with The Fast and the Furious (2001), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), and Furious 7 (2015).