The Continental: From the World of John Wick arrives on Peacock Friday, September 22.

The Continental: Winston Navigates '70s New York in Official Trailer for Peacock's John Wick Prequel

"Let's take this house and everything that comes with it," a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) declares in the new official trailer for Peacock's The Continental limited event.

The stylishly suave character made famous by Ian McShane in the John Wick films is after the top prize: stewardship of the killer-friendly Manhattan hotel, which he plans to wrest from the hands of previous manager Cormac (Mel Gibson).

RELATED: "You Can Never Be Too Crazy": The Continental Creators Reveal John Wick Spin-Off Secrets at SDCC

Taking place across three episodes — the first of which drops at the end of next month — the prequel unfolds against the gritty and groovy backdrop of '70s-era New York. When his brother Frankie (Ben Robson) steals something incredibly valuable from the titular hotel, a MacGuffin that attracts every underworld assassin within a 50-mile radius, Winston serenely sips a cocktail before setting down a path full of violence, revenge, gold coins, and the obligatory, period-specific needle drops.

Along the way, he'll attempt to gain the trust of a young Charon (Ayomide Adegun playing a young version of the Continental's steadfast concierge originated by the late Lance Reddick) and a whole host of ne'er-do-wells who have trouble trusting a man wearing an ascot. Scratch that...we're now receiving word it's actually a cravat.

Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou in 'The Continental' Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Set to Earth Wind & Fire's disco floor classic "Shining Star," the new trailer holds the promise of the non-stop, bullet-riddled, and highly-choreographed action fans have come to expect from the Wick franchise.

Mishel Prada (Riverdale), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Dr. Death), Nhung Kate (The Housemaid), Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Jeremy Bobb (The Outsider), and Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction) round out the cast.

Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons developed The Continental for television. All three serve as writers on the show alongside Ken Kristensen. The trio are also executive producers alongside Wick veterans Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, and David Leitch. Albert Hughes, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger are EPs as well.

RELATED: The Continental: Why Colin Woodell Didn’t Try To "Match” Ian McShane’s Winston From John Wick Films

Hughes (known for co-directing films like From Hell and The Book of Eli with his brother, Allen) helmed Episodes 1 and 3. Charlotte Brandstrom (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) directed Episode 2.

When Does Peacock's The Continental premiere?

Episode 1 of The Continental: From the World of John Wick hits Peacock Friday, September 22. The second and third installments will debut on September 29 and October 6, respectively.

Want more action in the meantime? Head over to Peacock for Highlander, Waterworld, Van Helsing, Rambo, The Spirit, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Season of the Witch, R.I.P.D., Kick-Ass 2, Furious 7, The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife, The 355, and plenty more!