NYCC 2023: Chris Evans, John Carpenter, Katee Sackhoff, Ewan McGregor Among First Guests Announced

The 2023 edition of New York Comic Con promises to be as star-studded as ever with appearances from Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), Katee Sackhoff (Battelstar Galactica), Chris Evans (Captain America: The First Avenger), Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), John Carpenter (The Thing), Ron Perlman (Poker Face), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), David Tennant (Good Omens), and many more.

Attendees can also expect to see booths from Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Crunchyroll, Funko, Mad Cave Studios, Toei Animation, and VIZ.

“Our role in popular culture is to make a space for fans to have fun,” ReedPop Vice President and New York Comic Con Event Director Kristina Rogers explained to Fortune in 2019. "We create the ultimate weekend getaway, no matter what you’re into: if you’re a fan of comics, a fan of celebrities, a fan of authors and literary genres. That’s the space we focus on."

New York Comic Con 2023 is scheduled to take place at Manhattan's Javitz Center between Oct. 12-15. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 21. Details regarding panels, photo opportunities, and autographing sessions will be revealed closer to the event.

