Nicolas Cage is coming to Dead by Daylight, so get ready for a hunt like never before.

Renfield's Nicolas Cage Goes Videogame in First Look at His Dead By Daylight Role

In the seven years since its release, Dead by Daylight has added some major horror names to its world of Hunters and Survivors. We've gotten Michael Myers, we've gotten Freddy Krueger, we've even gotten a Pyramid Head from Silent Hill. Now, Dead by Daylight is set to introduce what might be its most powerful, most unexpected new character yet: Nicolas Cage.

That's right, the legendary Oscar-winning actor, fresh off his role as Count Dracula in Universal's Renfield, is joining Dead by Daylight, the game's developers announced with a new teaser video. The video arrived on official Dead by Daylight social media channels Wednesday, and features Cage's voice talking about the unparalleled power of imagination while we see scenes of a devastated movie set. The final reveal, of course, is that Cage himself is joining the game, and we get a first look at what his video game persona will look like at the end.

Check out Nicolas Cage in the Dead by Daylight teaser below:

It’s the performance of a lifetime.

Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage. Coming to a realm near you.



Learn more on July 5th. pic.twitter.com/A96yvZPYpt — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) May 17, 2023

First released in 2016 and expanded through various platforms over the next several years, Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer survival horror experience in which one player takes on the role of a Hunter, a malevolent killer force tasked with tracking down and ritually murdering four Survivor players who are trying to turn on generators that will allow them to open escape hatches out of the environment.

The game launched with original characters as the fierce Hunters, but as its popularity has grown, so too has Dead by Daylight's roster of players. We're even getting a movie soon, courtesy of horror masterminds Jason Blum and James Wan.

In the years since its arrival, we've seen crossovers with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Silent Hill, Stranger Things, Resident Evil, and much more, with good characters from those franchises stepping up as Survivors and evil characters arriving as Hunters.

Now, Cage will enter the fray through some kind of movie-themed expansion to the world of Dead by Daylight. Exactly how it all works still isn't clear, but as the trailer promises, we'll learn more this July.

