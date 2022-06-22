‘Nope’ featurette highlights diverse crew that brought Jordan Peele's epic horror movie to life

Left to right: Daniel Kaluuya and Writer/Director/Producer Jordan Peele on the set of NOPE

Left to right: Daniel Kaluuya and Writer/Director/Producer Jordan Peele on the set of NOPE Photo: Glen Wilson/Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele has said that Nope is the biggest movie of his career to date, and a new featurette from Universal Pictures focuses on the team that made his epic horror film a reality.

“I tried to write a script I didn’t know how to pull off, and then assembled a team to help me pull it off,” Peele says in the featurette below (as well as another one earlier this month that focused on the huge scope of the film). “Every single department is firing off these huge, big swings.”

The behind-the-scenes featurette doesn’t just have commentary from Peele and actors Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea — it also includes the voices of the below-the-line crew. Voices like first assistant director Liz Tan, first camera assistant Keith Davis, and camera production assistant Jackson Davis discuss their experiences working on the film about the only Black-owned Hollywood ranch, which gets an unexpected visit (visits?) from an alien spacecraft.

The featurette makes clear that Nope’s crew is more diverse than the average film production. Davis also notes that “there’s not that many African American directors out there with an opportunity to do things at a high level.” Peele was one of those few, and the featurette makes clear that he wanted to have people from historically underrepresented backgrounds on his crew.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nope is also the first movie to take part in Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s California Below-the-Line Traineeship, a program NBCUniversal started last year to provide on-set experience to those from underrepresented backgrounds.

You can check out the entire featurette below:

The end of the video has Peele giving words of encouragement to his crew. “Every day of this shoot we’re making something new and special,” he says. “And something that is a testament to why I love movies. And I’ll be talking about these days we made this movie forever.”

Nope scares its way into theaters on Friday, July 22.