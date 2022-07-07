Jumpin' Jupiter! 'Nope' set joining Universal Studios Hollywood's legendary Studio Tour

When Jordan Peele’s Nope hits theaters on July 22, visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood’s Studio Tour will be able to see one of the epic horror film’s most memorable sets in person: Jupiter’s Claim. The film's family-fun theme park becomes a pivotal location for protagonists OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), as they investigate and try to record the mysterious UFOs flying over their ranch.

The Jupiter's Claim set will be a permanent fixture in Universal Studios Hollywood's world-famous Studio Tour — an experience that takes guests through the backlot of iconic Universal films like Psycho and Jaws. Fans will get to gawk at the actual set used in filming Nope, meticulously disassembled and reassembled in the park’s backlot.

“I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal,” Peele (Us, Get Out) said in a statement. “It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

The addition of Jupiter’s Claim is the first time a Studio Tour attraction has opened the same day as a movie’s release. The effort to do so started early on in the production process for Nope, and all sides took great efforts to have the set on the Studio Tour be as authentic as possible.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his innovative film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience," added Scott Strobl, EVP and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. “Jordan's creativity and ingenuity have produced unique, thought-provoking movies, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase his original Jupiter’s Claim set as a permanent centerpiece attraction on the Studio Tour, giving our guests a front row seat to authentic movie-making magic.”

You can check out Nope in theaters starting Friday, July 22. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles or visiting soon, you can check out the Jupiter’s Claim set at Universal Studios Hollywood starting the 22nd as well.