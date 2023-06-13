The Continental: John Wick Prequel Drops Groovy New Images as Producer Teases "Disco Noir" Vibe

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott in The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Peacock has sent up some groovy room service with a slew of first-look production images from The Continental. Checking into the streamer this September, the three-part John Wick prequel takes place in 1970s New York as a young Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell) becomes manager of the titular hotel for assassins.

In the press release, Albert Hughes (an executive producer on the show and director of its first and third episodes) stated that he and fellow EP Kirk Ward wanted to accomplish several goals with this project.

First on the docket was "to explore the backstories" of mainstay characters like Winston and Charon (Ayomide Adegun), while introducing never-before-seen faces like Mel Gibson's Cormac.

Their second aim was to "dig deeper into the rules and mythology" of the Wick franchise, as well as build on "the physical scope of The Continental, showing fans areas of the iconic hotel they’ve never seen before."

"Kirk and I had the time of our lives creating this impressionistic spin on New York in the '70s," Hughes continued. "Even the soundtrack became a character in itself and reflects all that is American culture — a tapestry of distinct identities and experiences pieced together to create something truly unique. Early on in our process we wrote the words 'Disco Noir' on the wall. It was emblematic of the experience we wanted to create."

Fans got a taste of the bell-bottomed period backdrop in April's teaser trailer, which made excellent use of Donna Summer's dance floor classic, "I Feel Love." According to Hughes, the soundtrack comprises a number of different musical genres — not just disco — including classic rock, pop, punk, funk, R&B, soul, and reggae.

"The challenge for me was capitalizing on television’s ability to deliver longer form storytelling and deeper character arcs," he concluded. "We found this format to be an exciting opportunity to create three feature films that balance storytelling and interesting idiosyncratic characters while giving the hardcore Wick fans more of what they love — original high-octane action. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve all been working on; we believe it is great television at its best."

The Continental: From the World of John Wick checks into Peacock this September. A specific date has yet to be announced.

