Go Inside the Creation of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer With Ambitious Online "Experience"

Awards season is officially underway, with critics groups and other voting bodies beginning to hand out trophies in celebration of the best films of 2023. We've still got a couple of months to go before the awards year wraps up at the Oscars, but the early honors mean that every major release is now making its case, and that includes one of the biggest films of the year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

While a lot of awards season contenders deliberately release near the end of the year to stay fresh in the minds of voters, Nolan's epic biopic following the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer actually arrived right in the middle of the summer movie season back in July, which only helped its initial impact. Arriving alongside Barbie to create the unconventional double feature "Barbenheimer," Oppenheimer quickly earned both critical acclaim and box office glory, with critics praising the film as one of Nolan's very best, and even one of the best movies of the century so far.

"Experience Oppenheimer" Website Arrives Just in Time for Awards Season

Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy in a still from Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" Photo: Universal Studios

Now, as the Oppenheimer Blu-ray release becomes one of the most sought-after holiday gifts of the season, Universal Pictures has unveiled a new website to remind fans and awards bodies alike of the film's power. "Experience Oppenheimer," an in-depth site delving into every aspect of the film's epic production, launched this month with the mission of shedding more light on the making of the film for anyone who's interested in digging a little deeper.

Designed to showcase talent both in front of and behind the camera, the site will give you a closer look at the film's conception, writing, design, filming, acting, and more, all with an eye toward getting Oppenheimer as much awards attention as possible. Sure, it's part of the awards season PR, but it's also a very slick, very informative site with a lot of great detail for Oppenheimer fans who want a closer look at the filmmaking.

On the awards front, Oppenheimer is well in the race for the year's top honors, having garnered several awards from critics groups already, and racking up eight nominations for this year's Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director for Nolan. Now we just have to see how the rest of the season plays out.

Oppenheimer is now available to rent and buy from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.