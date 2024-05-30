SNL Season 49 Bloopers: The Cast (and Ryan Gosling) Can't Stop Making Each Other Laugh

The cast couldn't help but break while making sketches like "Papyrus 2" and "Explore Page."

From the fall of 2023 to the spring of 2024, Saturday Night Live Season 49 delivered plenty of laughs. From "Washington's Dream," to Host Kristen Wiig afraid of getting "Jumanji-ed" and Mikey Day and Ryan Gosling dressing up as Beavis and Butt-Head, there were standout sketches from this season that have already become instant classics.

Now, the show's treated fans to SNL bloopers and outtakes from Season 49. the cast struggles to keep a straight face while filming various pretaped digital shorts for the show.

The compilation mostly features the regular cast of the series, including Sarah Sherman trying to play like a tennis legend in "UNTOLD: Battle of the Sexes" or Martin Herlihy trying to keep a straight face as he delivers the line, "A donkey kicked him in the nuts so hard he flew into the Grand Canyon" from the "Gone Too Soon" sketch with Sydney Sweeney. Even longtime cast member Kenan Thompson can't keep it together when faced with Heidi Gardner's fake gasps.

But one Host does get a fair bit of screen time in the blooper reel: Ryan Gosling. His Beavis already had his co-stars cracking up during the live show, and that was also the case while filming the digital shorts.

Ryan Gosling can't stop laughing in these hilarious SNL Season 49 bloopers

In the cut-for-time "Papyrus 2" sketch from Gosling's most recent SNL hosting gig on April 13, Gosling is sitting in a dentist chair when he sees Avatar: The Way of Water for the first time. As he realizes the title font was (somewhat) altered for the blockbuster sequel, he says, "They changed it," as he's got dentist hands in his mouth.

But in the behind-the-scenes bloopers, Gosling and Mikey Day, who plays the dentist, can't stop from cracking up in the moment.

"Sorry, I got through so much of it," says Day, breaking character, after Gosling repeatedly tries to deliver his line.

The bloopers are already hysterical for Season 49, so we can only imagine what the outtakes will look like for next year's historic 50th season.