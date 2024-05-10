Reginald the Vampire Stars Tease Incubi, Vampire Witches & More Season 2 Hurdles

Reginald the Vampire is back for a second season, and the stakes have never been higher. (Get it? A little bit of vampire humor for ya.) With the new season having just premiered this week, the cast of SYFY’s bloodsucking comedy appeared in a video taking fans behind the scenes and previewing some of the hurdles their various characters will face as this season continues.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Reginald the Vampire on Wednesday, May 8 at 10/9c on SYFY.

“I would say Reginald’s hurdles are, again, having to save the day otherwise he dies,” star Jacob Batalon said of his title character. “Really, I’m my own hurdle.”

Hi co-star Em Haine, who plays Reginald’s co-worker and crush, Sarah, revealed that her character’s biggest issue is “a real bad stalker.”

“Her stalker’s the bane of my existence,” Batalon added, though the two had to admit, with jealousy, that Sarah’s pursuer “looks really good” in the trenchcoat he wears.

“Angela kind of has a moment where she possibly has to come to terms with the end of her immortality and what that might mean to her,” teased Savannah Basley, who plays the ancient vampire responsible for turning the person who turned Reginald (much to her displeasure).

Uriel (Max Montesi) and Raphael (Simon Arblaster) appear in Reginald The Vampire Season 2 Episode 1 "The Pompatus of Love". Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

Season 2 introduces a new threat to all vampirekind in the form of avenging angels, played by guest stars Garfield Wilson and Max Montessi as Balestro and Uriel, respectively. Apparently, it’s enough to make even a centuries-old vampire sweat.

“I think Maurice is trying to straddle the line of good leadership in a situation where most people expect him to be morally bad,” Mandela Van Peebles said of his vampire.

Aren Buchholz, who plays Reginald’s boss at The Slushy Shack, Todd, said his character’s big hurdle this season is “probably just getting past himself,” and that his burgeoning relationship with the vampire Mike (Ryan Jinn) is helping to teach him that “you don’t have to be a vampire to be better than who you are.”

“I would say Mike’s biggest hurdle is probably fending off Todd a little bit,” Jinn said. “You don’t want to break this heart. He’s very convincing when he pouts.”

In addition to the angels, the cast also teased incubi (sexy male demons), vampire witches, and guest stars whose ranks include “Canadian horror legends.”

Tune in to see how all these characters overcome their hurdles (if they do overcome them).

New episodes of Reginald the Vampire Season 2 premiere on Wednesdays on SYFY at 10 p.m. ET/PT.