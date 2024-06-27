Legends of Tomorrow & Prison Break Vets Dominic Purcell, Wentworth Miller Reunite for New TV Series: Details

Wentworth Miller attends the "Prison Break" screening and conversation at The Paley Center for Media on March 29, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California; Dominic Purcell attends SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic Con 2017 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Captain Cold and Heat Wave are joining forces to save some hostages!

Legends of Tomorrow alums Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller have officially reunited for Snatchback, an upcoming hostage drama series currently in development at Universal Television, Variety confirmed this week. The small screen project hails from writer Scott Rosenbaum, whose previous TV credits include Chuck, The Shield, and the modern remake of Kenneth Johnson's V.

What Is Snatchback About?

“Inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today, the series follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous locations on the planet," reads the official synopsis.

Purcell paid homage to the mystery operative, whom he will be portraying onscreen, by way of his Instagram account, writing: "Sir your life is extraordinary. A life of extreme danger. A life that has saved many innocents from the evil perils that lurk in the dark, shadowy world of hostage and recovery. It's a tremendous responsibility and honor to portray you."

The actor — who also starred alongside Miller in Fox's Prison Break — will serve as executive producer on the show with his wife, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and Dannah Axelrod Summers under the former's HopeTown Entertainment banner.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this team with such talented individuals,” Tish said in a statement to Variety. “Rosenbaum has crafted an emotionally charged and high stakes world where Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller reunite, bringing to the screen the extraordinary heroes of a real-life private hostage recovery team.”

"My all time favorite TV show is Prison Break," she continued on Instagram. "I’ve watched it through at least four times. To be able to bring Dom and Wentworth together again is a dream come true. My production company has been working on this for over two years. The best part is producing and working alongside my husband, Dominic Purcell! So grateful to Scott Rosenbaum for bringing this story to life and doing such justice to the real life SNATCHBACK team."

No word on an air date yet, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.

