Cillian Murphy Wins 2024 Best Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer - Watch His Speech: "I'm a Little Overwhelmed"

Cillian Murphy can certainly hear the music after winning a Best Actor Oscar for his performance as theoretical physicist and "father of the atomic bomb," J. Robert Oppenheimer, in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (now streaming exclusively on Peacock).

The World War II biopic centered around Oppenheimer's Manhattan Project — which received universal critical acclaim and grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box office — was nominated for a total of 13 Academy Awards, the most of any movie released in 2023. This is the first Oscar nomination and victory for Murphy, who has collaborated with Nolan for almost two decades on Batman Begins, He beat out the likes of Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), and Colman Domingo (Rustin).

Watch Cillian Murphy's Oscar Acceptance Speech for Best Actor

"I'm a little overwhelmed," Murphy said during his acceptance speech. "Thank you to The Academy, Chris Nolan, and [producer] Emma Thomas. It's been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you've taken me on over the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say. Thank you so much. Every single crew member, every single cast member on Oppenheimer, you guys carried me through. All my fellow nominees, I remain in awe of you guys. Truly ... I'm a very proud Irishman standing here tonight. We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and for better or for worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world, so I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."

How Many Oscars Did Oppenheimer Win at the 2024 Academy Awards? Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer cleaned up at the 2024 Academy Awards, winning seven Oscars: Best Picture

Best Director (Christopher Nolan)

Best Actor (Cillian Murphy)

Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.)

Best Editing (Jennifer Lame)

Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson)

How to Watch Oppenheimer Right Now

Oppenheimer is now streaming exclusively on Peacock alongside a slew of behind-the-scenes featurettes.

