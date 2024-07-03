Poker Face is Back! Season 2 of Rian Johnson & Natasha Lyonne's Peacock Series Now Filming

Writer/director Rian Johnson's been quite the busy bee. Less than a month after he began production on his third Knives Out film (officially titled Wake Up Dead Man), the acclaimed filmmaker has started shooting the sophomore season of Peacock's Poker Face. He confirmed the development on his Instagram story (via Deadline) with the image of a clapboard bearing the show's title.

Created by Johnson and inspired by weekly murder mystery shows like Columbo and Murder, She Wrote, the Emmy Award-winning series stars Russian Doll alum Natasha Lyonne as "human lie detector" Charlie Cale, who travels around the country solving all kinds of wacky mysteries. The Season 1 roster of guest stars included the likes of Benjamin Bratt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jameela Jamil, Tim Blake Nelson, Hong Chau, Simon Helberg, Ron Perlman, Stephanie Hsu, and more.

"In a way, these type of shows have more in common with sitcoms than they do with Agatha Christie books, in that you’re coming back every week to get a hit of something familiar, to hang out with a character or characters that you like, and to get something new in the same shape that you’re familiar with every single time," Johnson told Deadline last year.

Lyonne and Johnson serve as executive producers on the project alongside Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Iain B. Macdonald, and showrunners Nora and Lila Zuckerman. Maya Rudolph (co-founder of Animal Pictures with Lyonne) and Danielle Renfrew Behrens are co-executive producers. Poker Face received critical acclaim — it currently holds a score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes — and was renewed for a second season ahead of the first season's finale.

When Will Season 2 of Poker Face Premiere on Peacock? Peacock has yet to announce an official premiere date for the second season of Poker Face, given that filming only just began this week.

How to Watch Poker Face Season 1

Season 1 of Poker Face is now streaming exclusively on Peacock right here!

The first 10 episodes are also available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

