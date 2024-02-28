Teacup: James Wan's New Peacock Horror Series Casts Handmaid's Tale Alum Yvonne Strahovski

James Wan attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Night Swim" on January 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.; Yvonne Strahovski attends the premiere of Lionsgate's 'Scrambled' on January 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

James Wan attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Night Swim" on January 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.; Yvonne Strahovski attends the premiere of Lionsgate's 'Scrambled' on January 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Maestro of hair-raising terror James Wan is expanding his collaboration with Peacock by way of Teacup, an upcoming horror-thriller television series, the NBCUniversal streaming platform confirmed today.

First announced all the way back in December 2022, the show was inspired by Robert McCammon's New York Times bestselling novel Stinger (1988) and will center around a group of very different people who must come together in rural Georgia to survive a mysterious threat. Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Yvonne Strahovski (best known for playing Serena Joy Waterford on The Handmaid's Tale) is the first member to join the cast. In addition to landing the role of series regular Maggie Chenoweth, Strahovski will also serve as a producer on the show.

The adaptation hails from writer and executive producer Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone, Deputy, Chicago Fire). E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Channel Zero), meanwhile, steps into the dual role of director and EP. McCammon also serves as an executive producer alongside Wan, Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing), and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer).

For More on James Wan:

Jason Blum's Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster Merge to Create "Preeminent" Home for Horror

James Wan Teases M3GAN Will Return in a 'Big Way' for Horror Sequel

Remembering James Wan's Creepy Doll Movie Dead Silence

Stinger; James Wan Photo: Subterranean; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity, that’s both entertaining and emotional," Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in 2022. "We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E.L. Katz, Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences."

"When you bring together James Wan, Ian McCulloch, E.L. Katz and a bestselling novel by Robert McCammon, you’ve got all the ingredients for an incredible series," added Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. “We’re ecstatic to partner with Peacock to bring this thrill ride of a show to their audience."

What Is James Wan's New Horror Series, Teacup, All About?

According to Peacock, "Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive."

The original novel, on the other hand, takes place over the course of a single day in the troubled town of Inferno, Texas, which finds itself visited by two UFOs — one of which contains an extraterrestrial hunter known only as "Stinger," who has a mission to complete. "He brings with him an endless array of technological marvels and an infinite capacity for destruction that threaten the existence of Inferno, its inhabitants, and the larger world beyond."

When Will Teacup Premiere on Peacock?

A release date for the series (co-produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Universal Content Productions) has yet to be announced by Peacock.

Want more Peacock Originals in the meantime? Be sure to check out The Continental From the World of John Wick, Poker Face, Mrs. Davis, The Girl in the Woods, Twisted Metal, Brave New World, Ted, The Lost Symbol, Wolf Like Me, MacGruber, John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, and so much more!