Peacock Submits Genre-Bending Mrs. Davis as Limited/Anthology Series for 2023 Emmy Awards

Peacock's new genre-bending series Mrs. Davis (you can stream the first six episodes right now) has been submitted for consideration at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards in the categories relating to Limited/Anthology titles.

According to Variety, which first broke the news, the original plan was to submit the show as a Drama. The last-minute switch doesn't mean a second season is not in the cards. In fact, Variety reports that while new episodes have yet to be ordered, a sophomore installment would most likely take on an anthology-style format "with new stories and new characters."

Conceived alongside showrunner Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon), Mrs. Davis tells the story of Sister Simone (GLOW's Betty Gilpin), a badass nun on a mission to destroy the world's most powerful artificial intelligence before it can take over the planet. Are we forgetting anything? Oh yeah, the quest for the Holy Grail also factors into the bonkers, yet completely addictive, plot.

"Because [the show] centers on this algorithm which embraces, loves and repeat clichés, we looked at the Grail expectations, which is what we called things you would expect on a quest for the Holy Grail," Hernandez explained during an interview with SYFY WIRE. "From the beginning of our writers' room, we wrote down what people associate with those types of stories, which are knights, the Templar, Nazis and ancient protective rituals, and all these things. And we just figured out how can we hit these tropes, these ideas in a new and modern way. So that was a board that was up throughout the duration of the series breaking."

Gilpin's co-stars include Jake McDorman (Limitless), Andy McQueen (Station Eleven), Margo Martindale (Cocaine Bear), Ben Chaplin (The Nevers), David Arquette (Scream), Elizabeth Marvel (Helstrom), Katja Herbers (Evil), Chris Diamantopoulos (The Twilight Zone), Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man), Tom Wlaschiha (Stranger Things 4), and Mathilde Ollivier (1899).

Lindelof and Hernandez are executive producers with directors Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero) and Alethea Jones (Rise of the Pink Ladies).

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place Monday, Sep. 18 (Fox is airing the ceremony). Nominees will be announced two months prior on Wednesday, July 12.

Episodes 1-6 of Mrs. Davis are now streaming on Peacock. The final two episodes ("Great Gatsby: 2001: A Space Odyssey" and "THE FINAL INTERCUT So I'm your horse") premiere May 11 and May 18, respectively. The show currently holds a 90 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.