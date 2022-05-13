Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz joins Anthony Mackie in Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' series

Anthony Mackie is no longer the only cast member behind the wheel of Peacock's upcoming Twisted Metal series. The streamer announced Friday that Stephanie Beatriz has boarded the live-action comedy project adapted from the best-selling video game franchise of the same name. She is the second actor to be added to the cast since Peacock scooped up the title earlier this year.

Beatriz — who recently entranced audiences around the globe as the voice of Mirabel Madrigal in Disney's Oscar-winning animated musical Encanto — will step into the role of Quiet, a ferocious and badass car thief who acts on pure instinct. Hailing from a community that sought to silence her voice through oppression, the character, much like Mackie's John Doe, yearns to find her place in a post-apocalyptic landscape full of vehicular mayhem. But when her judgement becomes clouded with a strong desire for revenge, Quiet forms a tenuous and antagonistic partnership with John. As anyone who has seen Beatriz's work in Brooklyn Nine-Nine can attest, she should have no problem with the action required in the world of Twisted Metal.

Cobra Kai vet Michael Jonathan Smith serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the show, which should be in production as we speak. In addition to starring as the central protagonist, Mackie will also executive produce under his Make It With Gravy Productions banner. "If you remember the video game, it’s just us driving cars and blowing stuff up and trying to make it to New San Francisco … I’m excited!" Mackie — playing a smart-mouthed milkman who talks as fast as he drives — teased last month. To bulk up for the action-heavy role of Doe, the actor gorged himself on "a lot of vegetables and chicken breast."

His fellow EPs are Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (the co-screenwriters of Zombieland and Deadpool); Will Arnett and Marc Forman (of Electric Avenue), who secured the rights to the source material in the first place; Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment; Peter Principato of Artists First; Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions; Hermen Hulst of PlayStation Studios; and Kitao Sakurai.

Known for his work The Eric Andre Show and Bad Trip, Sakurai is directing multiple episodes, which will clock in at half an hour apiece. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, are co-producers.

John and Quiet face plenty of dangers out on the open road, including a homicidal clown driving an ice cream truck that should be immediately familiar to anyone who's played the games. Unfortunately, we don't know when Twisted Metal kicks into overdrive just yet, as Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date.