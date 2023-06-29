Orlando Bloom Skydives, Free Dives and More in Peacock's Adventure Docu-Series To The Edge

Adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom embarks on an extreme journey of self-discovery in the new series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge.

When you think of actor Orlando Bloom and his many film roles of note, often a common denominator is just how physical he tends to get while embodying his characters. From a marksman elf to soldiers in battle and even a pirate, Bloom has a resume full of genre roles from Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean and more that have required him to charge into all kinds of action scenarios with confidence.

As it turns out, in real life, Bloom has a tendency to be far less fearless about engaging in such death-defying pursuits. That is until he decided to change his attitude by challenging himself to learn three extreme sports with the intention of overcoming some of his life-long mental and physical obstacles and discovering some valuable lessons about himself along the way. As a plus, he filmed it all for our entertainment!

Orlando Bloom: To The Edge is a brand-new, Peacock exclusive, three-part limited adventure docuseries coming this year that charts Bloom's journey to push himself to master three rather terrifying pursuits: wingsuiting, free diving, and rock climbing.

Relying on his Buddhist practice and the support of his family and friends, Bloom takes this journey and brings the audience along with him as he is meticulously trained by experts to gain the confidence and skills needed to throw himself out of a plane, free dive under the sea and ascend a rock face that would make even experienced climbers flop sweat.

Orlando Bloom climbing a mountain during a scene in Orlando Bloom: To The Edge. Photo: Peacock

Across three episodes, audiences will get to follow Bloom step-by-step in his physical and mental prep in his quest to become a less fearful and more present human being. Sign us up!

Orlando Bloom: To The Edge is produced by STX Television and Amazing Owl, and the executive producers are Orlando Bloom, Adam Karasick, Al Berman, Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson, Jason Goldberg, and Scott Weintrob.

