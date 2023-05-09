Rian Johnson's Hit Peacock Series Poker Face Nominated By Monte-Carlo Television Festival

The accolades for Rian Johnson's Poker Face keep on coming! The hit Peacock series, in which Natasha Lyonne (co-creator and star of Russian Doll) plays "human lie detector" Charlie Cale, has officially been nominated by the prestigious Monte-Carlo Television Festival for a Golden Nymph Award in the Fiction category.

Poker Face will go up against a number of international titles — The Warrant: Breaker’s Law (U.S.), Ten Pound Poms (U.K./Australia), The Seed (Germany, Norway, Czech Republic), Chorus Girls (Denmark), Fence (Japan), Le Colosse aux pieds d’argile (France), Miró (Spain), and Trust No One (Israel) — once the 62nd edition of the festival kicks off Friday, June 16 in Monaco.

"Having a nomination for a Golden Nymph Award means true international recognition for a production," Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, said in a statement. "We have a really strong line-up this year and are extremely pleased to see so many programmes from all parts of the world. The superb quality of the programming chosen for the 2023 Official Selection demonstrates just how our competition continues to grow in both size and global importance."

A throwback to the whodunits and "howdunits" of the 1970s (think the Peter Falk-fronted Columbo), Poker Face follows the aforementioned Charlie Cale as she aimlessly wanders around the United States, solving different murders with an uncanny ability to detect when a person is not telling the truth. Each episode features a different roster of guest stars such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Hong Chau, Jameela Jamil, Ron Perlman, Stephanie Hsu, Nick Nolte, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows, and plenty of others besides.

Johnson created the project and directed three out of its first 10 episodes. He also wrote two scripts and serves as an executive producer alongside Lyonne, showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. MacDonald. Maya Rudolph (co-founder of the Animal Pictures banner with Lyonne) and Danielle Renfrew Behrens are co-executive producers.

The complete first season of Poker Face, which currently holds an incredibly rare and near-perfect score of 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, is now streaming on Peacock. Thanks to the loose nature of the anthology format, you can jump in anywhere. Don't know where to begin? Click here for SYFY WIRE's rundown of the best five episodes so far. A second season was officially green-lit by the service back in February.

Want to check out more gumshoe work while you await Charlie's small screen return? All seasons of Columbo and Murder She Wrote are also streaming!