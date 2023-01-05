Natasha Lyonne is a 'human lie detector' in star-studded final trailer for Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face'

Any trailer that uses Dr. John's 1973 hit "Right Place, Wrong Time" has us immediately sold. It's the perfect accompaniment to the final trailer for Rian Johnson's star-studded Peacock series, Poker Face (debuting on the platform at the end of this month). Johnson — who is hot off the success of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — wrote, directed, and executive produced this new small screen endeavor.

Inspired by the murder-of-the-week touchstones of yore (think Columbo, Murder She Wrote, and The Rockford Files), the project stars Russian Doll alum Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a "human lie detector" who wanders the country in her Plymouth Barracuda, solving homicides. Like a truffle pig sniffing out mushrooms, Charlie's got an uncanny knack for discerning when someone isn't telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. "I really love the accidental detective," Lyonne said last month. "You know, the person who stumbles into a life of solving things just because their brain works that way."

It's a nifty talent, to be sure, but as you'd expect, not everyone Charlie comes across wants her pointing out their murderous deceit. The latest batch of footage shines a spotlight on Ms. Cale's nomadic nature, as well as the show's revolving door of A-list guest stars like Joseph Gordon Levitt, Adrien Brody, Nick Nolte, Chloë Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Tim Meadows, Jameela Jamil, Lil Rel Howery, Noah Segan, Ron Perlman, and more.

Watch the trailer now:

Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, and Tim Blake Nelson are also among the collection of guest stars.

Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. Macdonald are attached as executive producers alongside Johnson and Lyonne. Maya Rudolph (co-founder of Animal Pictures with Lyonne) and Danielle Renfrew Behrens serve as co-executive producers.

Charlie is on the case(s) Thursday, Jan. 26 when the first four episodes of Poker Face land on Peacock. Subsequent installments will drop on a weekly basis after that.

Poker Face Photo: Peacock

Looking for more gumshoe work in the meantime? All seasons of Columbo and Murder She Wrote are now streaming on Peacock. You can also check out all five seasons of the original Quantum Leap with Scott Bakula, as well as the 2022 NBC revival, which was recently picked up for a new season.