'Poker Face' brings out the knives in first teaser for Rian Johnson's Peacock murder mystery series

Rian Johnson's love of the murder mystery genre runs deep. In addition to his multi-million dollar deal to produce two Knives Out sequels at Netflix, the filmmaker has also decided to draw up some sinister chalk outlines on Peacock with Poker Face (debuting in early 2023). The forthcoming series, which released its first teaser trailer today, stars Russian Doll alum Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a Columbo-esque sleuth with the uncanny ability to discern when a person is not telling the truth. Each week, she'll hit the road and solve a different mystery involving a brand-new cast of supporting characters played by A-list guest stars like Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ron Perlman, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Jameela Jamil, Lil Rey Howery, and more.

"Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends," Johnson and Lyonne said in a joint statement. "What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure — the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win — ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face."

Check out the teaser below:

"We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog)," continued Johnson and Lyonne. "Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride."

The revolving door of celebrity guests also includes: Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

Johnson created the project and occupies the role of writer, director, and executive producer. Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Natasha Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. Macdonald are also attached as executive producers. Maya Rudolph (co-founder of Animal Pictures with Lyonne) and Danielle Renfrew Behrens serve as co-executive producers.

Poker Face debuts on Peacock Jan. 26, 2023. The season will consist of 10 hour-long episodes.

Johnson's second outing with Benoit Blanc, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, arrives on the big screen Friday, Nov. 23 before making its way to Netflix a month later on Dec. 23.

Natasha Lyonne in POKER FACE Photo: Peacock

Looking for more gumshoe work in the meantime? All seasons of Columbo and Murder She Wrote are now streaming on Peacock.