Quantum Leap: Ben Tackles Witch Trials, Nazis & Area 51 In Season 2 Trailer

Witch trials! Aliens! Punching Nazis! NBC's Quantum Leap has it all in the official trailer for Season 2 (officially premiering October 4 at 8 p.m. ET). Perfectly set to The Chamber Brothers' 1966 classic "Time Has Come Today," the teaser footage finds physicist Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) hopping across a plethora of disparate time periods, including the future!

We also know that he'll be leaping into the body of a spy in Egypt (circa 1961; it's also worth noting that this episode was shot on location in Cairo), undertaking a UFO investigation in 1949, and going way back in the timeline to endure the Witch Trials in 1692 Massachusetts.

Thankfully, Dr. Song won't be alone on his upcoming adventures — he'll have plenty of support from his fellow QL team members like Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), who seems to appear alongside Ben in one of the 1992 snippets. "I'd love to see Magic either Leap or be the hologram that helps him through it at some point," Hudson told SYFY WIRE last year. Will he finally get his chance?

Watch the official trailer for Season 2 of Quantum Leap below

Who stars in Quantum Leap Season 2?

In addition to Raymond Lee, returning Quantum Leap cast members include: Caitlin Bassett (Addison Augustine), Ernie Hudson (Herbert "Magic" Williams), Mason Alexander Park (Ian Wright), and Nanrisa Lee (Jenn Chou). Eliza Taylor (The 100) and Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) were confirmed as two new series regulars earlier this month.

Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), Francois Arnaud (Blindspot), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), and P.J. Byrne (The Boys) will make guest appearances throughout the new season.

How to watch Season 2 of Quantum Leap

Season 2 of Quantum Leap premieres on NBC Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day at 6 a.m. ET.

The first season of Quantum Leap is already streaming in its entirety on Peacock, so you can relive all 18 episodes right now, or experience them for the first time. But don't worry, you can always just jump in on Season 2 and follow right along. The classic early-1990s Quantum Leap series is also on the service.

Martin Gero, Dean Georgaris, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Alex Berger, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt all serve as executive producers on the show.

