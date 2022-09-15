Jacob Batalon leaves his sucky human life behind in trailer for SYFY's 'Reginald the Vampire'

Regular life as a mere mortal can sometimes suck. Life as a vampire, on the other hand, can really suck... in more ways than one. Just ask Jacob Batalon (Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy), who discovers a visceral thirst for blood and an aversion to sunlight in the latest trailer for SYFY's Reginald the Vampire.

Premiering next month, the series (based on Johnny B. Truant's Fat Vampire novels) centers around Reginald Andres, a young purveyor of primordial-looking slushies going nowhere. He's constantly bullied at work and can't be with the woman he loves. This humdrum existence is suddenly upended when he's bitten on the neck by an undead creature of the night. Life gets a lot more interesting, but vampirism brings its own set of problems — mainly the threat of death from a bloodsucking chieftain who considers Reginald an affront to "regular" beautiful vampires. But hey, at least the orgies look fun, right?!

Check out the trailer below:

“Reginald is an every day person. What’s relatable about him is that he’s not trying to be anything or be anyone,” Batalon explained to TV Insider. “He’s just genuinely himself in that he may not be the typical hero of the story. He's neurotic and he's thoughtful at the same time, but he’s very much human in that he’s never really experienced love. He’s never really experienced what it’s like to have friends, so he’s very much in this gray area of trying to figure life out. And that's sort of like where we all are.”

Marguerite Hanna (playing Reginald's suspicious co-worker, Ashley Weeks), Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown), Em Haine (Fargo), Aren Buchholz (Supernatural), Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate), and Georgia Waters (Siren) co-star. Showrunner Harley Peyton is an executive producer alongside Batalon, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock, and Peter Emerson.

Also speaking with TV Insider, Peyton described the show as "a vampire workplace/rom-com/comedy/drama, because sometimes, all of those things happen in once scene. So I'm really eager to see people watch these guys navigate that tone. Because they hit the marks; they're doing the jokes, they're doing the drama. And when it works — and it works a lot — it's really cool. That's been a thrill for me."

Reginald the Vampire debuts on SYFY Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. ET (immediately after the Season 2 premiere of Chucky). New episodes will be available to watch on Peacock the day after they air. The show will host a panel at this year's New York Comic-Con ahead of its second episode. Click here for more details.