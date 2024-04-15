First Trailer for Reginald the Vampire Season 2 Teases a Vampires vs. Angels Showdown

“I thought my life sucked before, but it turns out that sucking wasn’t so bad.” Reginald the Vampire returns for Season 2.

Vampires are famously difficult to kill, so it should be no surprise that SYFY’s original series Reginald the Vampire is returning for a second season. But, it looks like this season will have Reginald and the rest of the blood-suckers deal with a threat to vampirekind that’s even more dangerous than garlic or a stake to the heart: an angel who aims to eliminate all vampires, complete with a flaming sword. No big deal.

The trailer for Season 2, which premieres on SYFY this May, dropped on April 15, and it catches fans back up with Reginald the titular vampire, as played by Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Jacob Batalon.

“I thought my life sucked before,” Batalon says as the trailer begins. “But it turns out that sucking wasn’t so bad.”

Reginald appears to have gotten somewhat used to the vampire lifestyle he was forced to adopt after Maurice Miller (Mandela Van Peebles) turned him into one to save his life during the first season. He and Maurice are even getting along, but things take a turn for the biblical when an angel named Balestrial (Garfield Wilson) appears and announces he’ll return to exterminate all the vampires in 30 days. It’s going to be up to Reginald — who is pleased to discover he’s a fighter and a lover — to rally his fellow fangs.

“Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort that includes the cool vampire who sired him, the former vampire chieftain turned unexpected ally (or is she?) and his co-worker/former girlfriend,” the official synopsis teases. "A show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, Reginald the Vampire proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself."

The comedy, based on the book Fat Vampire by Johnny B. Truant, was created by executive producer Harley Peyton and also stars Savannah Basley, Em Haine, Aren Buchholz, Marguerite Hanna, and Thailey Roberge. The first season was cable's No. 2 scripted program in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic.

Reginald the Vampire Season 2 premieres on SYFY on May 8 at 10 p.m.