Jacob Batalon Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Loss: “Health is Wealth”

Wise in the Ways of the World: Reginald the Vampire S2 E1 Highlight

Wise in the Ways of the World: Reginald the Vampire S2 E1 Highlight

Jacob Batalon is back on the small screen as star of SYFY’s supernatural dramedy Reginald the Vampire, and the actor recently opened up about his incredible weight loss journey that saw the Spider-Man star to drop 100 pounds.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Reginald the Vampire on Wednesday, May 8 at 10/9c on SYFY.

Batalon talked to E! News about his weight loss, noting it required a full change in attitude and commitment to eating healthy, especially while on set to avoid the habit of unhealthy snacking that can develop while you’re working all day.

"I've learned that I'm definitely able to commit. That was something that hindered me before with my weight and with work,” Batalon told E! News. “I feel like it's easy to be on set all day, snack and just pass out in your trailer for a few hours. I've really had to control that side of me and be professional and on point with my health, because health is wealth.”

More on Reginald the Vampire:

Jacob Batalon Primes Us For Season 2

Reginald Star Jacob Batalon Talks Superhero Mentor Role in S2

Watch the Trailer For Reginald the Vampire Season 2

Jacob Batalon Weight Loss Explained

Talking to Men’s Health, Batalon opened up about exactly how he managed to lose 100 pounds. He said he shifted his eating regimen to a plant-based diet, and started working with a trainer to exercise six day a week for around an hour-and-a-half per day.

“Even when I wasn't doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work and it was because of all the fat food I was eating,” he explained. “This one day I kind of just saw myself without a shirt on and it was just ridiculous. I could not believe I let myself get this far. That's what sort of started it all.”

Reginald Andres (Jacob Batalon) appears in Reginald the Vampire Season 2 Episode 1 "The Pompatus of Love". Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

Reginald the Vampire Returns For Season 2

New episodes of Reginald the Vampire are back now, with Season 2 episodes airing on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series was developed by Harley Peyton and based on the Fat Vampire series of novels, written by Johnny B. Truant.

“I think we're a lot more comfortable and we also work a bit more efficiently because we know exactly the tone of the show and what we're trying to do,” Batalon told SYFY WIRE about Season 2. “It’s like coming back from summer camp and just being at school again with all your classmates [laughs].”