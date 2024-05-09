Reginald the Vampire Star Jacob Batalon Talks His Superhero Mentor Role in Season 2

Whether he's playing best friend to Peter Parker or a fanged purveyor of ice-cold slushies, Jacob Batalon knows a thing or two about the world of superheroes.

No matter where Jacob Batalon goes, comic book vibes follow.

With Season 2 of Reginald the Vampire now underway, SYFY WIRE had a chance to catch up with the actor and dive into his character's new mentorship dynamic with Claire (Thailey Roberge), who has yet to gain full control over her powers. Following his fan-favorite tenure as Peter Parker's main squeeze, Ned Leeds, in the recent Spider-Man trilogy directed by Jon Watts, Batalon knows a thing about a newly-minuted hero struggling with great responsibility.

Jacob Batalon talks superhero mentor role in Season 2 of Reginald the Vampire

Of course, Reginald himself went on a similar journey in Season 1 once he joined the ranks of the undead. Claire couldn't ask for a better teacher, though Batalon remains skeptical over whether the hero has what it takes to be an effective coach. "I think the difference is that with Claire, she has these special powers that no one really knows how to control," he explained over a Zoom call. "So it's interesting to help her hone that. But Reginald is still Reginald, he'll meander and totally miss the boat on things."

When we asked what lessons he was able to bring over from the Spider-Man universe, Batalon replied: "I think there's a lot of similar themes that we sort of play with it in both the worlds, and anything that involves being a hero. I wish Reginald the Vampire was a comic or maybe like a manga or anime. That’d be really cool."

As fate would have it, the show (developed by Chucky alumnus Harley Peyton) is based on a series of Fat Vampire novels written by Johnny B. Truant. Upon clinching the lead role of Reginald, Batalon did his due diligence by reading "the first couple of books" in the six-novel series, which he described as "very, very crazy and out there and such a fun ride. I’m really glad that we took some of the elements from those books to our show. I think it really has guided us."

In addition, Truant was on set for the production of both seasons, ready and willing to dispense a wealth of vampiric wisdom. "He's awesome," Batalon concluded. "He’s really great to be around and he's just really happy to see something that he's made come to life."

