'Resident Alien' showrunner promises more characters will be made aware of Harry's secret

The more time the fake Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) spends among humans, the more he risks having his little alien secret exposed to the general public. At the narrative's current juncture, only a handful of fleshy bipeds know his true cosmic identity: Asta (Sara Tomko), Dan (Gary Farmer), Max (Judah Prehn), Sahar (Gracelyn Awad Rinke), and, to a certain extent, the U.S. government.

While it's only natural that more characters will eventually be made privy to the conspiracy, Resident Alien showrunner/executive producer Chris Sheridan is happy to maintain the status quo for a bit longer.

"That is a very good story turn, but it's a very big story turn," he explains to Jackie Jennings and Juan Cadavid, co-hosts of the official Resident Alien After-Show, in the video above. "Adding someone to this group of who knows in a good way can spin the story into a new world. You don't want to do it too quickly, you want to mine as much as you can from the group that you have that know. And only when you feel like you need new energy, in my opinion, would you add something else to knowing that. I promise you that will happen in this series, but I won't tell you when."

Sheridan continues: "I've played it out in my head if and/or when they all find out, they'd all react differently. Some would totally be in shock, some would not believe what they're seeing, some wouldn't be surprised at all. I think if Deputy Liv ever found out, it's just confirmation to her. She believes in it anyway, so it's more looking on in awe and not in surprise. I think it's fun to play with who's gonna find out next."

Catching up with SYFY WIRE in honor of the Season 1 finale last March, the showrunner described the show as "very organic and every-changing." He declined to go into too much detail about his master plans for installments beyond Season 2, but did tease that there are "gonna be things I do or we come up with in the writers’ room in Season 2 that are gonna dictate what happens in Seasons 3 and 4. So, I have some ideas, but I’m not locked into anything and we’ll see where it goes."

