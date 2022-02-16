'Resident Alien' creator Chris Sheridan shares his alien theories on 'The Resident Alien After Show'

Wow, has another week really gone by? Yes, it has and that means it's time for another episode of 'The Resident Alien After Show'! Our co-hosts Jackie Jennings and Juan Cadavid are talking conspiracy theories with showrunner Chris Sheridan. If you like Resident Alien and/or own a tinfoil hat, then this episode is definitely for you.

In this week's episode of SYFY's Resident Alien — Season 2, Episode 4, "Radio Harry" — we saw Harry finally get a hold of his people, only for Asta to destroy his first attempts after realizing he's still planning to kill everyone, just 50 years in the future. Before the action starts, though, we get a mystery man at the top of the episode talking about his recent alien abduction experiences. Has Sheridan ever had an out-of-this-world experience of his own?

Learn more about Sheridan's thoughts on IRL aliens (not just the ones he's bringing to life onscreen), the return of series guest star Linda Hamilton, and more in the above video. And watch new episodes of Resident Alien when they premiere on SYFY on Wednesdays at 9/8c.