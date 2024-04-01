Resident Alien Boss Chris Sheridan Hopes to Further "Expand" the Cosmic Side of Hit SYFY Series

When it comes to the world of Resident Alien, things can always get weirder.

With alien birds, alien babies, and baby-snatching aliens running amok throughout Season 3 of Resident Alien, it's probably safe to say the hit SYFY series has never leaned harder into the cosmic element of its central premise. It's all about building up a certain level of trust with your audience. Once you've established the story, characters, and stakes, you can start to get all freaky-deaky with the formula.

On that note, creator/showrunner Chris Sheridan hopes to see things get even weirder from here on out.

Resident Alien Showrunner Wants to See Even More Cosmic Weirdness in Future Seasons

Speaking with The Geekiary at the San Diego-based WonderCon this past weekend, Sheridan mused on where the show could go after the Season 3 finale, which airs Wednesday, April 3 at 10 p.m. ET on SYFY.

"There’s a lot going on in the finale that is going to dictate where it goes," he teased. "But I love that we’re embracing more of the alien stuff. I want to expand the alien universe a little bit and ground it as much as possible. I think that’s one of the keys to the show working, which is you have this big, broad alien stuff but it also feels real in its own way."

Sheridan also hinted that even if the Greys are defeated by the end of the season, our heroes still won't be out of the woods. "I’d like to explore and make a little more clear ... that we’re kind of not safe anywhere," he said.

In addition, the showrunner hopes to see Harry mature out of his "early teen stage" and expand his friend group beyond the usual suspects: Asta (Sara Tomko), D'Arcy (Alice Wetterlund), and Dan (Gary Farmer). But even as the interstellar ante continues to rise, Sheridan never wants to lose sight of the project's relatability.

"The message that I’d like to get out there is that we’re best as humans when we learn to love each other and support each other no matter how different we are," he concluded. "So I think that’s one of the reasons that it becomes relatable, because it stops being just an alien coming into this world, and feels almost like an immigrant story of someone who might not fit in coming into a new culture or new town and what they have to deal with."

Based on the Dark Horse-published comic book series of the same name by writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse, the critically-acclaimed show is executive-produced by Sheridan; Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment; Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV; Robert Duncan McNeill; and Nastaran Dibai.