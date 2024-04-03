Resident Alien Creator Explains the [Spoiler] Threat and Teases More Alan Roles

The third season finale of Resident Alien earned some big gasps. Showrunner Chris Sheridan walks us through the biggest one of all.

In the Season 3 finale of SYFY's Resident Alien, audiences experienced quite the switcheroo shocker when it was revealed that Harry (Alan Tudyk) and baby Bridget have been imprisoned by the Greys on the moon, and the malevolent, shapeshifting Mantid has taken on the guise of Harry in Patience. Only Max (Judah Prehn) and Sahar (Gracelyn Awad Rinke) have uncovered the ruse as he can see the true forms of aliens, which means trouble for the town and the two kids in Season 4.

As part of our exclusive postmortem with Resident Alien showrunner Chris Sheridan, SYFY WIRE asked if this means audiences should look forward to yet another character for Alan Tudyk to embody if the show gets another pickup? And the answer is, "Yes!"

Alan Tudyk takes on the mantle of the Mantid

Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn) and Alien Harry (Alan Tudyk) appear in Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 7 "Here Comes My Baby". Photo: SYFY

"This is an actor who can do anything," Sheridan said of Alan. "We've seen Alan play the alien Harry Vanderspeigle. We've seen him play the real Harry Vanderspeigle and we've seen him play dead Harry Vanderspeigle." In "Homecoming," audiences got a first taste of a far nastier version of Harry with the Mantid hijacking. But he's already getting some very alien Harry personality ticks very wrong...like, when does Harry ever not eat pie?

Sheridan said he and his writers came up with the Mantid alien and the swap late in writing Season 3. "We knew we needed something in the end to take us through to the next season but we weren't quite sure what that was," he shared. "My memory says it was pretty late in the process that we came up with a Mantid when Robbie (McNeill) and I were writing that eighth episode.

"But it ended up working out really well, not only in being able to cast Clancy Brown as the voice," he continued. "It doesn't just serve as a great twist at the end of Season 3. But you now are going into Season Four with this Mantid, who we tried to establish is kind of a horrifying creature. It can seamlessly turn into anybody. And then you assume as that person, whoever they are, it would still have the hunger for human."

Resident Alien's new audience was knocked out by its greatness in Season 3

Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) and Liza (Taylor Blackwell) appear in Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 7 "Here Comes My Baby". Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

Sheridan is also ecstatic about the expansion of Resident Alien to a wider audience in Season 3. "It's exciting because the most important thing for us is that we love the show. The thing that's always been the most important thing to us — meaning myself, the writing staff, the directors, the actors, everyone that works on it — is having more people see it. So being able to open up to a whole new audience has been fantastic," he said.

Based on the Dark Horse-published comic book series of the same name by writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse, the critically-acclaimed show is executive-produced by Sheridan; Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment; Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV; Robert Duncan McNeill; and Nastaran Dibai.

