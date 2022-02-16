'Resident Alien' Season 2: Go behind-the-scenes of Linda Hamilton's return & more in Ep. 4

The Sarah Connor actress is back and eager to expose Doctor Ethan as an alien... by stabbing him with a fork.

Linda Hamilton's back, baby! The Terminator vet returned to the world of SYFY's Resident Alien during this week's episode as the ruthless General McCallister. Eager to prove that Dr. Ethan (Michael Cassidy) is not of this planet, she stabs the poor man in his hand with a fork. Little does she know that the man in her custody is just a human and that her true target is back in Patience, Colorado.

In a brand-new featurette that takes viewers behind-the-scenes of Episode 4, showrunner and executive producer Chris Sheridan reveals that the character was originally supposed to die at the end of the first season. "Until we cast Linda Hamilton and then... you can't kill off Linda Hamilton," he explains.

There is no denying Hamilton's status as a bona fide badass in the realm of science fiction. Despite that, she apparently doesn't let her reputation — which led executive producer Robert Duncan McNeill to suggest her for the role — go to her head and remains (apologies in advance for this pun) down-to-earth.

"She's worked with some of the biggest directors in the world and she's a legend, she's an icon. She came in and she's the warmest, most generous person and it was so much fun working with her," Episode 4 director Shannon Kohli says. "She's so open-minded, open-hearted — anything that I suggested she was willing to try and it was a really amazing experience."

The first four episodes of Resident Alien Season 2 are now available on the SYFY app and Peacock. New installments debut on both platforms the day after they air on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST.