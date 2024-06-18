Resident Alien Renewed for Season 4! Everything to Know

Thank you for your…Patience. If you've been wondering about the future of Alan Tudyk’s Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle and his extraterrestrial hijinks on Resident Alien, we've finally got some big news!

Resident Alien Season 4 Is Officially Coming to USA Network

The universe is aligned yet again, as Resident Alien has been renewed for a fourth season... with one very small, yet notable, change. The hit show is moving from SYFY to USA Network!

Aside from that, everything about the hit sci-fi series remains the same — right down to the supporting cast members: Sara Tomko (Asta Twelvetrees), Corey Reynolds (Sheriff Mike Thompson), Alice Wetterlund (D’Arcy Bloom), Levi Fiehler (Mayor Ben Hawthorne), Elizabeth Bowen (Deputy Liv Baker), and Judah Prehn (self-appointed Alien Tracker Max Hawthorne).

Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) appears in Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 1. Photo: SNEAK PEEK: Harry: The Government's New Employee of the Month | Resident Alien (S3 E1) | SYFY YouTube

Season 3 averaged a total of 3.3 million viewers and 1 million in the 18-49 demo across all platforms through 35 days. Fans have been on the edge of their seats since the finale, which provided Sheriff Mike with undeniable proof of alien life, while revealing that Harry and Bridget are still trapped on the Greys’ mothership inside the Moon. The Harry who returned to Earth with Asta and D’Arcy is actually a shape-shifting member of the voracious Mantid race (voiced by guest star Clancy Brown).

"It doesn't just serve as a great twist at the end of Season 3. But you now are going into Season 4 with this Mantid, who we tried to establish is kind of a horrifying creature,” showrunner Chris Sheridan told SYFY WIRE while breaking down the Season 3 finale. "It can seamlessly turn into anybody. And then you assume as that person, whoever they are, it would still have the hunger for human."

Resident Alien Creator & Cast React to Season 4 Renewal

Based on the Dark Horse-published comic of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, Resident Alien was developed for the small screen by Sheridan (a longtime alum of Family Guy). He serves as executive producer with Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, Nastaran Dibai, and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

Joseph Raini (Enver Gjokaj), Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk), and Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko) appear on Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 8 "Homecoming". Photo: SYFY

How Do You Watch Resident Alien Season 4? Resident Alien is officially moving over to USA Network for its fourth season. As fans know, SYFY and USA Network have a history of sharing TV shows, namely Don Mancini's Chucky.

Resident Alien Season 4 Release Date

How to Watch Resident Alien TV Series Seasons 1, 2, and 3

Want to catch up on the story so far? All three seasons of Resident Alien — which hold an aggregate and near-perfect score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes — are now streaming on Peacock right here!

