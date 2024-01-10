Resident Alien Season 3 Gets a Premiere Date & Hilarious New Trailer Teasing Armageddon

Alan Tudyk returns as Harry Vanderspeigle. And this time, he's on our side against the Grays.

Greetings, Earthlings, and welcome back to Patience, Colorado, for Resident Alien Season 3. When we last left our out-of-this-world hero Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk), he was carving out his place in our world, struggling with his newfound humanity, and ... learning that his alien race isn't the only one determined to kill us all.

"The Gray Aliens, they are here to destroy the planet," Harry explains in the first trailer for Resident Alien Season 3 (above). Now that he's firmly set down roots on Earth, he seems ready and willing to fight for humanity — but not everyone trusts his motives.

While his best friend Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko) is ready to believe Harry, D'Arcy Bloom (Alice Wetterlund) is less open to the idea.

"Do you really trust Harry's plan?" D'Arcy demands of her longtime friend. "What was his last plan again? To come here and kill everyone? How'd that work out, huh? Everything's still here!"

Who's returning for Resident Alien Season 3?

D'Arcy and Asta aren't the only returning familiar faces, either. The trailer shows us the return of the Hawthorne family of Max (Judah Prehn), Mayor Ben (Levi Fiehler), and Kate (Meredith Garretson), as well as the hilarious Sheriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv Baker (Elizabeth Bowen).

Outside the small-town excitement in Patience, General Eleanor Wright (sci-fi royalty Linda Hamilton) has finally seen the light and wants to bring Harry in on her world-saving efforts. From the trailer, it looks like we'll be seeing plenty of hush-hush, highly classified government happenings. And we all know how good Harry is at keeping things serious.

Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) appears in Resident Alien Season 3. Photo: SYFY

But the Grays (one of which you'll recall is voiced by the legendary George Takei) seem to be a very real threat in Season 3. The Grays aren't the only alien species hanging on Earth with Harry, though. There's an avian-looking creature as well who's hanging around Harry's cabin. It has been a while since Harry had some romance ...

Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry, whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In Season 3, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens — a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy.

Joseph isn’t Harry’s only obstacle. Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time. Meanwhile, Asta and D’arcy move in together and struggle to discover their purpose in the world, Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv continue their quest to find out who killed the Alien Tracker, and Ben and Kate are forced to deal with the subconscious repercussions of their alien abductions.

When does Resident Alien Season 3 premiere? Resident Alien Season 3 premieres on SYFY on Wednesday, February 14, with a premiere simulcast on USA Network. New episodes will be available next day on Peacock.

Catch up on all of Resident Alien on Peacock before the Season 3 premiere.