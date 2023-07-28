Missing Resident Alien? Alice Wetterlund and Sara Tomko Have Something to Tide You Over

The good news is that we know we're getting more of Resident Alien. The bad news is we don't know when yet. But wait, there's more good news: While you wait for the show to return, you can hang out with two of its stars for a good old-fashioned gaming session.

New Twitch series from Resident Alien's Alice Wetterlund and Sara Tomko

How to Watch Catch up on Resident Alien on Peacock or the SYFY app.

Alice Wetterlund, who plays town bartender D'Arcy on the acclaimed SYFY comedy series (now streaming on Peacock), announced earlier this week that she's teaming up with co-star Sara Tomko (Asta Twelvetrees) for a new series of Twitch streams on her official account. To sweeten the deal, the duo will be starting off with one of the year's hottest games, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so whether you love Zelda or Resident Alien or both, you'll want to check this out. The first stream launches this coming Tuesday, August 1, at 1 p.m. Pacific/4 p.m. Eastern.

The stream is great news for fans who've been waiting since the Resident Alien's Season 2 finale last fall for more from the series, which follows the hilarious and heartfelt adventures of an alien posing as a human doctor (Alan Tudyk) in a small Colorado town. Sadly, we may have to wait just a bit longer for word on the show's official return.

RELATED: Watch Resident Alien's Alice Wetterlund Perform Stand-Up Comedy

The third season of Resident Alien wrapped earlier this year, before the WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes ground most TV and film production to a halt, so we know things are in the can, but a release date has not yet been announced. We know that it'll be part of SYFY's 2023-2024 TV season –– which also includes new episodes of Chucky, Reginald the Vampire, SurrealEstate, and more –– but that's about it at the moment.

So, if you're really missing D'Arcy and Asta hangouts, check out the real deal on Twitch. And if you're just plain itching to rewatch Resident Alien, you can do that too. The first two seasons are now streaming on Peacock!