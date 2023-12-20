SYFY Teases 2024 Return of Resident Alien, Chucky, The Ark and Reginald the Vampire in Mega-Trailer

(L-R, T-B) Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10, Alan Tudyk as Alien Harry in Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 16, Jelena Stupljanin as Evelyn Maddox in The Ark Season 1 Episode 12; Chucky in Chucky Season 3 Episode 4.

(L-R, T-B) Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10, Alan Tudyk as Alien Harry in Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 16, Jelena Stupljanin as Evelyn Maddox in The Ark Season 1 Episode 12; Chucky in Chucky Season 3 Episode 4. Photo: SYFY; Aleksandar Letic/Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY

SYFY is about to have one of its busiest years ever with the return of four original series.

Start marking those calendars, people! SYFY is about to have one of its busiest years in a while with the return of four — count 'em! — original series: Resident Alien (Season 3), Chucky (the second half of its third season), Reginald the Vampire (Season 2), and The Ark (Season 2).

All of those titles will return in 2024 and while we don't have specific premiere dates for each just yet, we do have some juicy teaser footage in a mega-trailer released online today. "Go big or go home," the network wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Get ready for an unforgettable year on SYFY!" While only 30 seconds long, the video still does a fantastic job of setting up the various storylines viewers can expect to see in each show.

Resident Alien's third outing, for example, finds Doctor Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) and General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) joining forces to defeat the Greys. Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif), meanwhile, isn't looking too hot in the latter half of his own third season, with the killer doll admitting to Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) that he may not have much time left. In Season 2 of Reginald the Vampire, Jacob Batalon's newly-initiated bloodsucker, Reginald Andres, hopes to reform his fanged kin into a force for good. And, finally, we have the sophomore season of The Ark, which sees the futuristic refugees facing even more threats out in the unforgiving cosmos.

Based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name, Resident Alien hails from showrunner Chris Sheridan (previously of Family Guy). Don Mancini, creator and longtime curator of the Child's Play franchise, oversees operations on Chucky. Harley Peyton, a writer and executive producer on Chucky, developed Reginald the Vampire for television, drawing from Johnny B. Truant's Fat Vampire novels. The Ark was co-created by Dean Devlin (screenwriter of Independence Day and Godzilla) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1), both of whom serve as showrunners.

All available seasons of Resident Alien, Chucky, and The Ark are now streaming on Peacock.