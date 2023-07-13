SYFY's Resident Alien Star Alan Tudyk Nominated for Hollywood Critics Association Award

Alan Tudyk Tries to Say Harry's Real Name in this Season 1 Blooper Reel

Aliens have invaded the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 TV Awards. Alan Tudyk, who stars as the title character on SYFY's Resident Alien, has earned a nomination in the category of Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series. His alien counterpart would be proud, as he works to master an acting role of his own in occupying the body Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, the human that he's killed and taken over his body.

How to Watch Catch up on Resident Alien on Peacock or the SYFY app.

Tudyk will face off against seven other actors in the category: Adam Scott (Party Down), Bill Hader (Barry), Bob Odenkirk (Lucky Hank), Joel McHale (Animal Control), John Goodman (The Conners), John Larroquette (NBC's Night Court), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts).

RELATED: The Best Sci-fi TV Shows on Peacock Right Now: Farscape, Mrs. Davis, Resident Alien & More

Eligible voting members will cast their ballots starting July 18 to select winners, though the awards won't be presented as initially planned in mid-August due to the Writers Guild of America strike and possible actors union strike, according to Awards Radar. It's unclear when the ceremony will happen at this point.

But Resident Alien fans won't have to wait too long to catch Tudyk in action, as the sci-fi series is set to return for a third season later this year, consisting of eight episodes. Filming for the upcoming season was completed this spring, with cast member Sara Tomko sharing photos from the installment's wrap party at the time.

(l-r) Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, Benjamin Bratt as Cliff Legrand in POKER FACE Season 1 Episode 10 Photo: Peacock

As for other shows getting Hollywood Critics Association nods, Peacock's Poker Face — the crime drama starring Natasha Lyonne as a casino cocktail waitress who can tell when people are lying — racked up nine nominations.

They include the categories of Best Streaming Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series (Lyonne), Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series (Benjamin Bratt), Best Writing in a Streaming Comedy Series (Rian Johnson, "Dead Man’s Hand"), Best Directing in a Streaming Comedy Series (Rian Johnson, "Escape From Sh-t Mountain"), Best Contemporary Costumes, Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Simon Helberg), and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (both Hong Chau, and Stephanie Hsu).

RELATED: Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Peacock Scores Nominations for Poker Face & Mrs. Davis

Another Peacock Original, the sci-fi comedy drama Mrs. Davis, was also recognized. The show, starring Betty Gilpin as a nun fighting a powerful artificial intelligence, scored a nod for Best Streaming Limited Series.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, Resident Alien, Poker Face, and Mrs. Davis are all streaming on Peacock.