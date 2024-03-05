Everything to Know About Resident Alien Star Alice Wetterlund's Comedy & Acting Career

Before she was D'arcy Bloom, here's where you might have seen Alice Wetterlund.

On Resident Alien, D'arcy Bloom returned to Patience, Colorado, to tend bar after she was in a skiing accident at the Olympics. Alice Wetterlund, the actress who plays D’arcy on the SYFY series, may not have been an Olympic athlete, but she had a pretty successful career before she started co-starring alongside Alan Tudyk on the show, which is now in its third season.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of Resident Alien Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY and next day on Peacock.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wetterlund’s career.

Alice Wetterlund's Early Days

Wetterland was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 16, 1981, though she got her start in comedy in 2000 after moving to New York City for college. She started out doing stand-up, and in 2008 performed with the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, the improv troupe which boasts notable alumni like Aziz Ansari, Donald Glover, Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, and Ayo Edebiri, to name a few.

RELATED:

Did You Know Resident Alien Star Alice Wetterlund Did Stand-Up? Watch Some of Her Set!

What Is SYFY's Resident Alien Based On?

Watch Hilarious Resident Alien Stars Sara Tomko & Alice Wetterlund Goof Off Ahead of Season 3

Alice Wetterlund's TV Career

D'Arcy Bloom (Alice Wetterlund) and Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) appear in Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 2 "The Upper Hand". Photo: SYFY

In the early 2010s, Wetterland appeared in several comedy shorts and a few commercials, but her first major role was the MTV series Girl Code, a comedy show about millennial womanhood. Wetterland appeared in 76 episodes of the show between 2013 and 2015. She would next appear as Carla Walton, a supporting character in the HBO comedy Silicon Valley, and she played Cousin Terry in the 2016 comedy Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. In that film, she’s a bisexual wedding guest who both Adam DeVine and Aubrey Plaza’s characters take an interest in.

Wetterland appeared in all 20 episodes of the TBS series People of Earth, a sci-fi comedy that seems like it was good preparation for her role in Resident Alien.

Wetterland has made several additional appearances on television, popping up for an episode or two in various roles, including guest spots on Glow, Space Force, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Alice Wetterlund's Stand-Up Career

Alice Wetterlund Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

As a stand-up comedian, Wetterland has done lots of live shows and appeared on a few late-night series, including @Midnight and Conan. She has also hosted podcasts, having been one of the voices behind Treks and the City, a Star Trek: The Next Generation podcast, and Maisel Goys, a The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel podcast. A stand-up special, My Mama Is a Human and So Am I, dropped on Prime Video in 2019.

For now, Wetterland’s main role is manning the bar at The 59, Patience’s local watering hole.

How to Watch SYFY's Resident Alien TV Show

Resident Alien is currently in the midst of its third season, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY, and streaming next day on Peacock.

The first two seasons of Resident Alien can be found on Peacock as well. The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

Looking for more SYFY Originals? Chucky, Face Off, and Paranormal Witness are also streaming on Peacock