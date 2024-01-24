Watch Hilarious Resident Alien Stars Sara Tomko & Alice Wetterlund Goof Off Ahead of Season 3

The close bond between Patience, Colorado lifers Asta Twelvetrees and D'Arcy Bloom doesn't end when the director calls, "Cut!"

How to Watch Catch up on Resident Alien on Peacock.

In a recent video posted to her Instagram account, Resident Alien star Sara Tomko showed off how much the cast members get along behind the scenes, as she and Alice Wetterlund stepped into an ADR booth ahead of Season 3 (debuting on SYFY next month). "If you have any idea what's gonna happen in Season 3... you're wrong," Tomko wrote in the caption, adding a few emojis for good measure. "Meanwhile, hire Alice Wetterlund and I for a dual ADR session, and we'll crush it."

RELATED: Resident Alien's Alan Tudyk Shares Frigid BTS Pic from Season 3 - and Thoughts On a Warmer Locale

Don't expect to glean any information about the new episodes, though — this peek at the post-production process is strictly goofy. Still, we know the overall character dynamic has evolved, given the fact that D'Arcy is finally aware of Harry's (Alan Tudyk) big alien secret. The "circle of trust," to borrow a phrase from Robert De Niro's Jack Byrnes, continues to grow.

"I knew pretty early on that the next person that would know would be D’Arcy because I just felt like that would help the dynamic shift," showrunner Chris Sheridan told SYFY WIRE. "I love how it ended up playing out where D’Arcy finds out. But it's not even that big a thing because the most important thing is she realizes, ‘Oh, that's why Asta’s been lying to me and I understand why she would lie about that. So I don't feel bad about that anymore.’ She's so relieved to now know Asta’s secret that she just [brushes off] the alien thing. It was a very funny dynamic to play, especially to see Harry's reaction to that. Alan played that so brilliantly, being called a dinosaur and being offended ... Now that D’Arcy knows, it just shifts everything going into Season 3. It's a great new energy."

Watch Resident Alien's Sara Tomko & Alice Wetterlund Goof Around Ahead of Season 3

When does Resident Alien Season 3 premiere?

Resident Alien Season 3 premieres on SYFY Wednesday, February 14 (consider it a Valentine's Day present from beyond the stars) with a premiere simulcast on USA Network. New episodes will be available next day on Peacock.

In addition to Tomko, Wetterlund, and Tudyk, other returning cast members include Judah Prehn (Max), Levi Fiehler (Mayor Ben), Meredith Garretson (Kate), Corey Reynolds (Sheriff Mike Thompson), Elizabeth Bowen (Deputy Liv Baker), Linda Hamilton (General McCallister), and Enver Gjokaj (Joseph).

RELATED: Resident Alien Season 3 Gets a Premiere Date & Hilarious New Trailer Teasing Armageddon

Based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name by writer Peter Hogan and illustrator Steve Parkhouse, Resident Alien was developed for television by Family Guy alum Chris Sheridan, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg serve as executive producers on behalf of Dark Horse Entertainment, while Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank occupy the same roles for Amblin TV.

Catch up on the story so far with the first two seasons of Resident Alien — now streaming on Peacock!