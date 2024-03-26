Resident Alien Stars Sound Off on New Love for SYFY Original: "We've Leveled Up"

With SYFY's Resident Alien television series more popular than ever, SYFY WIRE recently caught up with three of the show's principal cast members — Sara Tomko (Asta Twelvetrees), Alice Wetterlund (D'Arcy Bloom), and Corey Reynolds (Sheriff Mike Thompson) — to see how they've begun to cope with their newfound notoriety. As Wetterlund puts it: "We've leveled up."

Resident Alien Stars React to SYFY Show's Rise in Popularity

Ironically, Tomko admitted that before the premiere of Season 3, most fans would happily greet her in public. Now, however, the actress just gets "weird looks" from people who seemingly feel she's too famous to be approached. "[We're at] a place where people feel like they can’t say hello," Tomko added. "I’m telling you right now, you can always say hello!"

"It’s been good," Wetterlund echoed on the same Zoom call. "I stream on Twitch and I do a lot of that goofy internet stuff and I’m all for it. The fans of this show — at least the ones that have reached out to me — I just love them. They’re the coolest people ever and they’re so fun to talk to. The more the merrier as far as I’m concerned."

Reynolds, meanwhile, knew it was only a matter of time until the show gained the sizable following it has now.

"I knew this show was a gem from the very beginning. From the very first time I read the pilot, [I thought] it was so different," he said on a separate call. "It had such a unique voice. So funny, but heartfelt at the same time. And, of course, it makes sense because I'm a huge Family Guy fan. [Showrunner Chris Sheridan's] whole writing technique and style… I think it was recognized on a subconscious level. I just gravitated towards it. I'm just glad that more people are now getting the opportunity to enjoy it."

He continued: "Television’s become so weird lately. Everybody watches in different ways and there's so much out there that sometimes it's hard to break through [and say], ‘Hey, man, put that phone down for one second.' Or, ‘Watch this on your phone.’ It’s given [us] a wider audience and we're happy for that, because I think these are great stories to share. I think there's enough in this show for anybody who likes any type of show. If you like a comedy, we’ve obviously got that. If you like the drama and you want to cry, we can do that, too. If you like the sci-fi component, we can do that. The investigative side, the character-driven side. It's unique, but beautiful in its uniqueness."

Based on the Dark Horse-published comic book series of the same name by writer Peter Hogan and illustrator Steve Parkhouse, the critically-acclaimed show was developed for television by showrunner and Family Guy alumnus, Chris Sheridan. He also serves as an executive producer alongside Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment; Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV; Robert Duncan McNeill; and Nastaran Dibai