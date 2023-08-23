How to Read Peacock's Poker Face Script: Creator Rian Johnson Drops Full Script For Series Premiere

As fans eagerly await the return of human lie detector Charlie Cale in Season 2 of Poker Face, they can discover how the character (played by executive producer and Russian Doll alum Natasha Lyonne) first began on the page with creator/EP Rian Johnson's script for the premiere episode of the hit Peacock series.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Johnson revealed that he had published the final shooting drafts for both the Poker Face pilot and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on his personal website.

"These are the drafts we went into production with," the filmmaker explained. "I think it’s more interesting to see what changed in the shooting/editing rather than reading a conformed script. Enjoy!"

Interestingly, Lyonne made a brief cameo appearance in the second Benoit Blanc movie several months before Charlie hit the small screen. But as you'll see from the Glass Onion screenplay, Johnson hadn't locked down his super-star guests — which also included Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Angela Lansbury, and Stephen Sondheim — before filming began.

How to read the shooting scripts for Poker Face pilot episode and Glass Onion

Finally put the shooting scripts for Glass Onion and the Poker Face pilot on my site. These are the drafts we went into production with, I think it’s more interesting to see what changed in the shooting/editing rather than reading a conformed script. Enjoy!… — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 22, 2023

Where is Poker Face streaming?

The complete first season of Poker Face — which currently holds a rare and near-perfect score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — is available now to stream on Peacock. If you are a devoted collector of physical media, the debut season arrives on on Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, Sep. 12.

Showrunners Lilla Zuckerman and Nora Zuckerman serve as executive producers on the show with Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. MacDonald. Maya Rudolph (co-founder of the Animal Pictures banner with Lyonne) and Danielle Renfrew Behrens are co-executive producers.

Thanks to the loose nature of the show's anthology format, you can jump in anywhere. Don't know where to begin? Click here for SYFY WIRE's rundown of the best five episodes released so far!

Season 1 of Poker Face scored a total of four Primetime Emmy nominations last month, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The 75th annual ceremony was recently postponed as a direct result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

