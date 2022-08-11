'Rick and Morty' teases return of Space Beth, Blips and Chitz & more in official trailer for Season 6

The greatest duo in all of the multiverse is back in the official trailer for Season 6 of Rick and Morty. Slated to premiere on Adult Swim early next month, the latest outing for the smartest man on this side of the Central Finite Curve and his nebbishy grandson (both of whom are voiced by co-creator, Justin Roiland) will feature the return of Space Beth (played by Sarah Chalke, who also lends her voice to the earthbound Beth Smith) and, more surprisingly, Blips and Chitz. Break out the flurbos!

Originally featured in Season 2's "Mortynight Run," the intergalactic arcade offers up booze, prizes, and a strange collection of sci-fi video games like Roy — an eerily immersive virtual reality experience that allows the player to live out an entire lifetime within the span of several minutes. Let's just hope that Morty learns from his last experience and doesn't go back to work at the carpet store. Not that he'll get a chance to play, of course. This time around, Blips and Chitz is besieged by alien terrorists, leading to a John McClane-ish turn from Summer Smith (Spencer Grammer). That's just one small sliver of self-aware and deconstructive genre mayhem we can expect from the next 11 episodes.

"I will say that it's a bit more canonical," Roiland, who shares creator and executive producer credit with Community's Dan Harmon, teased to IGN in late July. "It really rewards fans of the show that have been watching up to this point...So it's like, I think we're kind of finally back into the rhythm of Rick and Morty, and I think Season 6 is... I didn't particularly think Season 5 was bad, but Season 6 is f—ing amazing. It really is a f—ing quality season."

Watch the trailer — which makes excellent use of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" — below:

Chris Parnell rounds out the main cast as the voice of Jerry Smith. Rick and Morty was the top comedy on US cable in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Across its lifetime, the show has been viewed over 10 billion times across linear, digital, and streaming.

“It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, said in a statement last month. “As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun — so keep your eyes peeled.”

Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres on Adult Swim Sunday, Sep. 4 at 11 p.m. ET.

Looking for some sci-fi fun and adventure? Check out Battlestar Galactica, Heroes, Warehouse 13, Eureka, SYFY's Resident Alien, Sliders, Intergalactic and more on Peacock now.