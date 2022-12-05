Robert Pattinson gives literal first look in teaser for Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17'

Have you been waiting impatiently since 2019's award-winning Parasite to see a new Bong Joon Ho film? Well, perhaps you'll feel a little better knowing precisely how much longer you'll have to wait to see Robert Pattinson (The Batman) starring in the renowned writer/director/producer's upcoming Mickey 17. Or perhaps the first eye-popping look will make you even more impatient.

Along with releasing the film's first teaser (below), Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that Bong's next feature will release in theaters globally on March 29, 2024. Based on Edward Ashton's sci-fi novel entitled Mickey7, the film, Mickey 17 (which is presumably going to be 10 better than the book) is currently in production.

The first teaser presumably shows a cryogenically slumbering Pattison as an 'expendable,' likely on his way to help colonize the dangerous ice world Niflheim. Ashton's novel, published in February, follows the titular expendable, the seventh iteration of a disposable employee, regenerated with most memories intact into a new body. Alas, this time he finds out what happened to the six iterations before him.

Check out the teaser below:

Like he did with his previous film, Bong will be directing, writing, and producing Mickey 17. That proved to be a winning combo for Parasite, which won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Of course, this isn't Pattinson's only big Warner Bros. movie coming up. He's also set to play Bruce Wayne/Batman in an undated, upcoming sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Who knows when we'll see that, but we can now expect to see him in Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17, in theaters everywhere March 29, 2024.

