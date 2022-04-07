'Russian Doll' boards a time traveling crazy train in Netflix Season 2 trailer

Staying trapped in a time warp is just something Nadia’s gonna have to learn to live with. After the wild ride that spun the trippy sci-fi comedy series Russian Doll to four Emmy awards in its debut season, Netflix is back with a new Season 2 trailer that puts Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) on rails for another existential tour — and as always, only fate gets to peek at the itinerary.

“I prefer the term ‘time prisoner’” Nadia snipes when someone figures out she’s a time traveler, and the clip is a dizzying whirlwind of on-again, off-again stops aboard a Season 2 subway with a time-hopping will of its own. “The universe finally found something worse than death — I broke time,” she croaks as the train spits her out in the funky New York streets of the 1980s, with stops that playfully include a cemetery…because really, where else would her Groundhog Day-style death loop seem more at home?

Check it out:

Russian Doll turned heads in its first season with its audaciously dark comedy anchored by Nadia’s grizzled, world-weary vibe, and the series, co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland, ended up flush with 2020 awards nominations on its way to scoring those four prime time Emmys. Season 1 framed Nadia’s rinse-repeat death reset against her 36th birthday party, but as the train trailer teases, no setting is safe from the grip of destiny when mysterious forces have your number.

At least this time around, no one is blindsided when the wheels of fate start turning. Alan appears to be caught up in the Season 2 loop once more, though the new time fracture looks like it’ll take them to places and periods well outside the confines of their first-season New York haunts. Maybe there’s unfinished business to attend to — but if so, Nadia and Alan seem as clueless as viewers are about what it is…or what they need to do.

Season 2 brings back stars Lyonne and Barnett alongside Greta Lee (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Maxine, alongside cast newcomers Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Sharlto Copley (District 9, Chappie), Carolyn Michelle Smith (House of Cards), and Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton). The brakes are off when the new season of Russian Doll rolls out at Netflix beginning April 20.