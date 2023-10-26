With the WGA strike now over, development on the show is back on!

So Say We All! Sam Esmail Provides Update on His Battlestar Galactica Revival for Peacock

With the writers' strike now over, Sam Esmail's Battlestar Galactica revival for Peacock is officially back on track.

While he didn't have any word on the reported BSG movie from X-Men alum Simon Kinberg, Esmail did tease promising news about his upcoming TV revival to Deadline, while attending the world premiere of his new Netflix film — Leave the World Behind — at AFI Fest this week.

"I can't speak to the movie version, but for the TV series, we are working on it. In fact, I just read a great outline and it's in great shape," he said. "And because the WGA strike is over now, we're back into development again."

The Mr. Robot creator didn't provide any other updates on the show, which will be captained by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds of Snakes co-writer, Michael Lesslie.

Esmail first began development on the revival in 2019 following the announcement of an overall production deal with Universal Content Productions.

"It's a big universe, it's a big world. I want to respect the Ronald Moore Battlestar," Esmail told Collider in 2021. "I spoke to him before I even took on the project to make sure that it's all kosher with him. Because the last thing I want to do is step on his toes. And the one thing we both agreed on is that it won't be a reboot of what he did ... It's still in the early phases of trying to figure out the world via the pilot. I think we've got the basic construction of the type of story we want to tell; the part of the mythology that we're gonna explore, because Battelstar does have a rich mythology. Again, I have to give Ron a lot of credit for that and so, we're sort of closing in on what the pilot's gonna look like."

