Cosplay from Day 2 of SDCC 2022: The Sandman, Harry Vanderspeigle, Fartman, and more!

The fans are out in force at San Diego International Comic-Con . Check out the incredible cosplay happening on Day 2.

Cosplayers on Day 2 of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Photo: Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, the second day of 2022's San Diego International Comic-Con the sun was shining on the hordes of cosplayers who showed up in style at the biggest pop culture con in the U.S. The unofficial mantra of those who dress up for the event is "go big" and they certainly lived up to the brief. For a second day, the cosplay variety was top notch with some stunning creativity and dedication to authenticity. The makeup alone, people!

SYFY WIRE celebrates fandom with our roundup of some of the best looks from Friday at SDCC 2022:

Harry?! Gotta love the incredible makeup job for alien Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) from SYFY's Resident Alien series. We hope they dropped some very awkward jokes on one another and maybe traded their favorite episodes of Law & Order...chung, chung.

The Marvel Universe goes Renaissance! These two showed up extra fancy honoring Spidey and Iron Man in two gorgeous dresses that are the ultimate disparate interest mashups.

Ace and Gary! We've missed you. SNL superheroes, The Ambiguously Gay Duo, show their supremacy on the main drag; not that there's anything wrong with that!

Cutting in line? Don't even think about it with these ladies.

Anime and manga icons are everywhere in the Gaslamp and the convention floor.

You may have seen Netflix is adapting Neil Gaiman's beloved The Sandman comics into a series. The Saturday panel brought out the whole cast, and we hope this guy giving Sandman, aka Dream, got a great seat.

There's never a shortage of random thrones to sit on at SDCC. HBO likes to bring one every year for Game of Thrones, with House of the Dragon showing up this year. We bow to their thoughtfulness.

Lo-Pan from John Carpenter's classic Big Trouble in Little China. He's clearly on the hunt for the girl with green eyes.

It's been a while but every superhero, even Fartman, gets another chance to shine at SDCC.

Vought is in the house! Homelander and some of the Seven from The Boys showed up for this year's fun. Do us a favor, don't make him angry.

