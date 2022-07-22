Cosplay from Day 1 of SDCC 2022: Little Lokis, lots of bats & samurai Stormtroopers!

With the return of San Diego Comic-Con, here comes the cosplayers.

San Diego International Comic-Con is back in full force with attendees returning to the San Diego Convention Center and surrounding Gaslamp area en masse. And a lot of them were decked out in their finest cosplay reflecting a wide array of favorite characters from comics, anime, film, television, and literature.

In fact, one of the very best aspects of the four-day pop culture extravaganza is the people watching. Everywhere you turn, there's amazing creativity on display. SYFY WIRE loves to celebrate the fans, so here's a taste of the opening day cosplay seen around the Con on Thursday:

Cosplayers at SDCC 2022 Photo: Robyn BECK / AFP

A lot of attendees get to downtown San Diego by train or trolley, which is where this entirely disturbing photo was snapped. A good reminder that all the events inside the San Diego Convention Center and the hotels hosting panels are mask mandatory. Even then, give Michael a wide berth, friends.

Cosplayers at SDCC 2022 Photo: Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images

Superheroes from every franchise have no problem mingling as one all over SDCC. A few variations of Gotham's defenders get some love here.

Cosplayers at SDCC 2022 Photo: Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images

How many different versions of Spider-Man will we see on the streets of San Diego? If you're looking for the actual Multiverse of Madness, SDCC is where you'll see more Spideys than in the MCU and Spider-Verse combined!

Cosplayers at SDCC 2022 Photo: Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images

Hawkman! Hawkwoman! Watch your wings!

Cosplayers at SDCC 2022 Photo: Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images

Want a ridiculous mashup? Look no farther than any street corner where you can see lookalike Vin Diesel hanging out with the Mad Hatter. Do we see a new franchise before our eyes? Looks like family to us....

Cosplayers at SDCC 2022 Photo: Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images

Shogun Stormtroopers are a beautiful thing. On the SDCC show floor, there are tons of collectible vendors like Funko and others who will serve up plastic, take home versions of your favorites.

Cosplayers at SDCC 2022 Photo: Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images

Warning: Never take balloons or candy from clowns.

Cosplayers at SDCC 2022 Photo: Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images

The hottest Silver Surfers at the con!

Cosplayers at SDCC 2022 Photo: Robyn BECK / AFP

Fantasy properties (real and imagined) are always representing. Meanwhile, inside the convention center big movies like Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the prequel series for The Lord of the Rings on Prime Video are also making noise.

Cosplayers at SDCC 2022 Photo: Robyn BECK / AFP

Baby Loki reminds us that Marvel Studios returns to Hall H on Saturday evening for the first time since 2019. Everyone's speculating who will show up to celebrate the current lineup of MCU heroes on screen and on Disney+. Be sure to circle back on Saturday for our live coverage from inside the panel.

