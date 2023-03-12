A possessed Jenna Ortega is no match for upstairs neighbor as 'SNL' sketch takes on 'The Exorcist'

Father Damien Karras has nothing on sleep-deprived crossing guards! Saturday Night Live hilariously spoofed The Exorcist this past weekend during Jenna Ortega's first time as host of the long-running sketch comedy series.

The Wednesday and Scream star took on the role of a young girl possessed by a filthy-mouthed demon (à la Regan MacNeil). Her parents and priest aren't sure of how to properly exorcise the demon, but the family's no-nonsense upstairs neighbor, Mrs. Shaw (Ego Nwodim), knows exactly what to do with the supernatural squatter when she's roused from bed by all the commotion. Not even an entity of pure evil from the very depths of Hell itself can get between the woman and her shut-eye.

Watch Jenna Ortega in the Saturday Night Live sketch below:

The Exorcist franchise will return to the big screen after nearly two decades this October with an upcoming reboot from Halloween veteran, writer/director/producer David Gordon Green. The latest horror collaboration between Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, the hotly-anticipated movie is the start of a brand-new trilogy. Ellen Burstyn returns the role of Chris MacNeil, co-starring alongside series newcomers Leslie Odom Jr., Okwui Okpokwasili, Raphael Sbarge, Olivia Marcum, Ann Dowd, and Lidya Jewett.

"It's completely different than Halloween," Gordon Green's longtime cinematographer teased during an interview with SYFY WIRE in January. "It's certainly more suspenseful and claustrophobic and true to the original material. A Halloween movie is going to inherently be like a soap opera [with] drama, moments of camp, and callbacks. Much of these Halloween movies are for the fans with references to random stuff from the last 30 years of these things. And [the new Exorcist] is not gonna be like that."

Principal photography on the revamp officially concluded this month, with Stephanie Allain (known for Leimert Park and Really Love) joining as an executive producer under her Homegrown Pictures banner. "I’m so delighted to join Blumhouse, DGG, Leslie Odom, Jr., and this remarkable cast and crew on a frightening new iteration of one of my favorite films,” she said in a statement to Deadline.

“I’ve known Stephanie for years — she’s the coolest and steadiest producer around, and I’m thrilled we’re finally able to work together,” added Jason Blum.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC every Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m. ET. The next live episode, airing April 1, is set to be hosted by Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, who will be joined by musical guest Lil Yachty.

All 48 seasons of SNL are now streaming on Peacock.